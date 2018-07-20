Wondering what to get at the Nordstrom sale? Our editor bought these sneakers

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

I'm not a huge runner, but I take my running shoes seriously.

When you have flat feet like me, it's not always easy to find a pair that works. Years ago, someone recommended sneakers in the Asics Nimbus line, which are known for stability and performance. Since then, I've owned three pairs. I guess you can call it love.

These Asics are tried and true. Take them hiking, to the gym or for a casual stroll. Sarah Bracy Penn

My feet feel secure and I rarely experience pain in my knees, which is common if you're flat-footed. Plus, they come in fun color combinations and they last.

Right now, several styles of Asics Nimbus are on major sale, so I said hello to pair No. 4 this morning.

GEL®-Nimbus 20 Sneaker, $120 (usually $160), Nordstrom

When I began perusing the big Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (also known as my shopping World Series), I spotted a pair of bright yellow Asics Nimbus 20 sneakers that I'd been eyeing in the window of my local sporting goods store. When I saw them at this discount online, I simply couldn't resist.

I know they're bright, but I can't wait to try them.The pink, gray, blue and black variations are also discounted, as well as men's styles too.

Gray GEL®-Nimbus 20 Sneaker, $120 (usually $160), Nordstrom

If sneakers aren't your thing, check out all our favorite home, style and beauty finds in our guide to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!