The top 10 items TODAY fans are buying during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

The biggest Nordstrom sale of the year is underway — and people are raking in the savings!

Every year, Nordstrom celebrates its founding in 1901 with a free-for-all, get it while it's hot sale featuring huge markdowns and incredible savings.

TODAY shoppers hopped on the sale when it launched and have not stopped since. Here are the ten items most purchased by TODAY shoppers during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

1. Caslon Two Pocket Knit Blazer, $40 (normally $59), Nordstrom

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

This is the most popular item at this year's sale for TODAY fans. The knit blazer is business casual,the perfect blend of boardroom couture and softball-game chic.

2. Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $36 (normally $54), Nordstrom

These legging are insanely popular for the sleek seams and the ultimate lifting power for your best summer butt!

3. SPANX Bra-llelujah! Bralette, $32 (normally $48), Nordstrom

This ultra-supportive SPANX bralette is prefect for the summertime cocktail dress and the casual cotton tee. It's also great for larger bust sizes, as one TODAY editor can attest.

4. ASICS GEL-Nimbus 20 Running Shoe, $120 (normally $160), Nordstrom

These running shoes offer incredible support for outdoor running and great traction for rainy days. Read all about how one editor can't get enough of these stylish sneakers here.

5. Halogen Scallop Trim Sweater, $39 (normally $59), Nordstrom

This ruffle-sleeve, scallop-neck sweater comes in a ton of fun colors and will help you gear up for fall.

6. Wit & Wisdom Ab-solution Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans, $45 (normally $68), Nordstrom

Bootcut is back baby! These jeans are a steal and the deep-indigo wash will compliment any color.

7. J. Crew Dover Blazer (Nordstrom Exclusive), $132 (normally $198), Nordstrom

This Nordstrom exclusive J. Crew blazer is flying off the shelves in a variety of debonair colors.

8. Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw, $26 (normally $40), Nordstrom

Cozy up by the fireplace or set the scene for a lakeside picnic with this luxurious plush throw.

9. Caslon Rounded V-Neck Tee, $18 (normally $25), Nordstrom

This soft, cotton v-neck tee is perfect for lazy Saturdays and summer events.

10. Sole Society Mariol Slingback Pump, $60 (normally $90), Nordstrom

This timeless block heel slingback sophisticate any outfit and become a lifelong staple piece.

For more weekend sales, shop our massive round up of the best home, style and kitchen deals across the internet this weekend.