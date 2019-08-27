Getting the kids out of the house in the morning is no easy feat.

From brushing out tangles to attempting a style, the morning hair situation is arguably one of the most challenging parts of the day.

To help make the struggle a bit more bearable (and hopefully avoid the tears), the five hairstyles below are kid-tested and approved. They're beautiful, functional and can be created in minutes for a special-occasion day. No cosmetology license required!

1. Low updo

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

The low updo is one of the most deceptively easy hairstyles that gives a tousled, fun look. Try this style for school or even for a morel formal event like a musical performance.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

1. Start by separating hair into three ponytails about 1/2 to 1 inch apart, depending on hair thickness. For thinner hair, keep the ponytails closer together.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

2. Pull hair halfway through the ponytail to create three looped buns.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

3. Take both sides of the bun so that it circles the hair tie. Secure with bobby pins.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

4. Repeat for each ponytail. And voila!

2. Chignon

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

This style looks sweet — and complicated — but it's actually quick and easy. It's perfect for ballet class or just an average day when your girl wants her hair off her face.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

1. Pull hair into low ponytail.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

2. Separate hair above ponytail and then loop it through the opening.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

3. Flip the ponytail end up and through the same loop. Secure with bobby pins.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

4. Adorn with a bow or flower.

3. Flower braid

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

Girls absolutely love this style and it can be mastered in just a few quick steps.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

1. Pull hair into a half-up style and secure with elastic.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

2. Separate hair above elastic and then loop the half-pony through the opening.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

3. Braid hair and secure with a small the bottom with a thin elastic.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

4. Roll braid up into a wheel and secure with bobby pins.

3. Messy pigtail buns

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

This new rendition of pigtails is both adorable and functional. Try this style for a special twist on a day filled with outdoor activities.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

1. Separate hair down the middle and make two high ponytails.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

2. Pull hair half-way through at the end to create two looped buns.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

3. Pull individual hair pieces around the hair tie in a circle and secure with bobby pins.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

4. Accessorize with bows or ribbons.

4. Double braid

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

To take a standard braid up a notch, simply add another! This cool hairstyle is one that girls will especially love because it only takes two steps.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

1. On either side of head, add a braid from a small section of hair. Secure with an elastic.

APPLE DAPPLES PHOTOGRAPHY

2. Pull hair into half up and braid down the center. Secure with elastic and feel free to add a charm or other adornment for extra flair.

RELATED: Mom creates beautiful, intricate braids in daughter's hair

This article was originally published on Sep. 2, 2016 on TODAY.com.