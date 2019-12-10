Nike is on a mission to update the clog.
The sneaker brand is launching a shoe specifically designed for doctors, nurses and medical professionals who are on their feet for hours at a time. The $120 Air Zoom Pulse — available for purchase on Dec. 14 — was to created to “secure the foot in all hospital conditions,” according to a press release.
Employees at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon, have already taken the shoes for a test run. They also gave Nike insight into what they need when it comes to footwear (think good traction for slippery floors).
Nike describes the kicks as feeling like a “soft, snug hug” and notes that they feature an easy-to-clean design. A coated toe box protects against all kinds of spills. Most importantly, they are comfortable to wear for long periods of time: Nike found that nurses walk four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during their 12-hour workday.
But the coolest thing is that 100% of the profits from the sale of the patient-designed slip-ons will be donated to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
The shoes are already getting lots of traction on Twitter, though some wish they were a little less expensive.
“@Nike can nurses get a discount on the Nike Zoom Pulse shoes coming out on Dec. 7?!” wrote one person.
Lamented another, "@Nike Just saw your new shoes for nurses. Why such a great product then put it at a price point out of reach for the majority of the consumers you designed it for in the first place??"
Another nurse added, "I found the only thing that can save me from my feet falling off in this job. Now I just need to find the money to buy them with my nursing salary."