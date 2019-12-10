Nike is on a mission to update the clog.

The sneaker brand is launching a shoe specifically designed for doctors, nurses and medical professionals who are on their feet for hours at a time. The $120 Air Zoom Pulse — available for purchase on Dec. 14 — was to created to “secure the foot in all hospital conditions,” according to a press release.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Employees at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon, have already taken the shoes for a test run. They also gave Nike insight into what they need when it comes to footwear (think good traction for slippery floors).

The Air Zoom Pulse, available in six patterns, retail for $120. Nike

Nike describes the kicks as feeling like a “soft, snug hug” and notes that they feature an easy-to-clean design. A coated toe box protects against all kinds of spills. Most importantly, they are comfortable to wear for long periods of time: Nike found that nurses walk four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during their 12-hour workday.

But the coolest thing is that 100% of the profits from the sale of the patient-designed slip-ons will be donated to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.