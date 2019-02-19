Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 19, 2019, 9:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Whether you're a fan of the "Back to the Future" films or maybe you just really love sneakers, you'll love this news: Nike just released a somewhat affordable self-lacing sneaker.

The Nike Adapt BB shoe was released on Sunday, and it's already sold out on the Nike site. However, they're still up for grabs through the sneaker resale marketplace, StockX (which I have personally found success in using when it comes to purchasing rare sneakers, like my Yeezy Boost 350's).

Nike Adapt BB Black Pure Platinum, $441 and up, StockX

Note: When sneakers resell, it more than often inflates the price due to low availability and high demand. The price listing above is subject to change and may increase or decrease over time.

According to Nike, the shoes are designed to give you a customized, consistent fit. "The Nike Adapt BB is our first power lacing shoe that's built for basketball," the website states. "Strong yet flexible, it adapts to your foot to provide a locked-in feel for distraction-free play. Pair it with the Nike Adapt app to fine-tune the fit and customize the features from your smartphone."

Yup, the future's definitely arrived.

The sneakers originally retail for $350 (prior to selling out on Nike.com and other retailers) which is really expensive but it's actually more affordable than the brand's first release of futuristic kicks.

The Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 debuted in 2016 and served as the first model for Nike's Electro Adaptive Reactive Lacing system. They retailed for a cool $720 and can now cost upwards of a $1,000 on the resale market!

Nike Hyper Adapt 1.0, $1,073 and up, Amazon

Also available at TheRealReal.

And of course there was the extremely limited Nike MAG Back To the Future shoes, which were released in 2011. There were 1,500 pairs auctioned off on eBay with all of the proceeds going to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research, according to Sole Collector. And in 2016, the shoes got the auto-lacing upgrade, which of course made the price skyrocket.

Not all of us are willing to shell out thousands of dollars for self-lacing sneakers, so we picked out a few other sneaker options that are comfortable, stylish and much more affordable. You may have to bend over to tie them, but they'll still get the job done.

Prices may vary depending on size and color choice.

Nike Roshe One Running Shoes, $39 and up, Amazon

Also available at Nike.

I own a pair of Nike Roche One sneakers and love them — they are extremely comfortable. They're also very versatile and look great with jeans or leggings.

JACKSHIBO Gym Sneakers, $37, Amazon

These simple black sneakers are lightweight and breathable. They have air cushion soles to add grip and traction, according to the manufacturer.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $40 and up, Amazon

Also available at Adidas.

The Cloudfoam Adidas feature a memory sock liner that moulds to the foot for "step-in comfort." They are also available in a wide variety of color options.

