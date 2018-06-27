Get Stuff We Love

11 ways to support your World Cup team in style

Jerseys are flying off the shelves!
by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY
World Cup gear
EPA/ Amazon

The world's most popular sporting event is well underway, and we're mesmerized by the action taking place during the World Cup.

If you can't be in Russia to witness the matches (not to mention the heartbreak of the losing squads), you can at least look the part. That's why we've hand-picked a few choice pieces for you, so you can support Messi or Ronaldo or whatever player or country you choose.

You might not be able to score a coveted, sold-out Nigeria jersey, but at least you can still grab one of these!

1. Germany Soccer Russia 2018 Football Team Fan Shirt, $20, Amazon

Germany Soccer Russia 2018 Football Team Fan Shirt

$20Amazon

The powerhouse squad just beat Sweden after an opening (and shocking) loss to Mexico. If you're a fan of other teams, other shirts are available.

2. Adidas FIFA World Cup Top Glider Soccer Ball, $30, Amazon

adidas FIFA World Cup Top Glider Soccer Ball

$30Amazon

Kick back with this very cool soccer ball.

3. Icon Sports FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia Official Souvenir Size 5 Soccer Ball, $18, Amazon

Icon Sports FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia Official Souvenir Size 5 Soccer Ball

$18Amazon

Long after the action ends in July, you can still remember the highlights.

4. FIFA World Cup Messi Argentina Jersey, $30, Nordstrom

FIFA World Cup Messi Argentina Jersey

$30Nordstrom

Pay tribute to one of the world's greatest players, bar none.

5. Nike Men's World's Football Club Printed Soccer Shirt, $90, Macy's

Nike Men's World's Football Club Printed Soccer Shirt

$90Macy's

This cool shirt is a mashup of the world's flags. This way, you can support any World Cup team.

6. RAVENSBURGER 540-Piece adidas FIFA World Cup 3D Puzzleball, $50, Nordstrom

RAVENSBURGER 540-Piece adidas FIFA World Cup 3D Puzzleball

$50Nordstrom

Make it a family affair with this soccer themed game.

7. Adidas World Cup Emblem Tee, $30, Zappos

Adidas World Cup Emblem Tee

$30Zappos

This emblem style is fitted and totally chic.

10. Adidas Mexico Home Jersey, $70, Adidas

Adidas Mexico Home Jersey

$70Adidas

You can personalize this jersey with your favorite player's name!

11. Havaianas Brazil Logo Flip Flops, $26, Zappos

Havaianas Brazil Logo Flip Flops

$26Zappos

So cute and perfect for summer.

