Nicole Kidman wore mismatched shoes to the Emmys, and it was no accident

We've all had days where we're so rushed to get out of the house that we accidentally wear two different socks. Or shoes.
That's not quite what happened to Nicole Kidman at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night ... at least, we're pretty sure that's not what led her to wear two shoes that don't appear to match.
Take a quick look at those feet! Scan down past the "Big Little Lies" star's red, tea-length Calvin Klein dress and you'll see something unusual on the floor.
Yep, those pink shoes look like they might be related to one another, but they are definitely different: One has the crystal bling on the foot strap, one on the ankle.
Yet they are a matched pair. Also created by Calvin Klein, the mismatched AW17 sandals are meant to contrast while also complementing.
This wasn't the first time those shoes (or at least a pair of shoes like them) have graced the red carpet: Earlier in 2017 Oscar nominee Naomie Harris wore the shoes in yellow, topping off her beautiful white dress. We called them "quirky" back in January after the awards, but had no idea she was starting a trend.
More Awards videos
Emmy red carpet: Elisabeth Moss, Donald Glover and others talk to TODAY
Emmy red carpet redo: Bobbie Thomas tweaks the stars’ looks
Oprah and other stars share their Emmy experiences online
Prime-time Emmys: ‘Veep,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ among top winners
And let's face it: this is a trend we can totally embrace. From here on out, if you show up at work in different shoes you can always say you saw it on the red carpet first!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.