Nicole Kidman, is that you? Actor rocks pixie cut for new show

When it comes to her hair, Nicole Kidman is known for her long, auburn or blond waves — so when she was spotted recently with a pixie cut, fans definitely took note.

The Oscar winner, 54, shared a photo of herself on Instagram rocking a sleek, very short hairstyle in her signature, strawberry blond shade.

She showed off her new do in profile, revealing that it is cropped closely to her head but with some softer, longer strands framing her face.

Fans were quick to praise the dramatic hair change on Instagram, calling it “magical” and “simply stunning.” Another fan compared Kidman’s new look to the famous hairstyle of another Hollywood legend.

“This gives me Julie Andrews vibes from Sound of Music,” the fan commented on Kidman’s photo.

Kidman’s long locks are probably not gone for good. This pixie cut is most likely a temporary look for her new Apple TV+ anthology series, “Roar,” which Apple describes as a collection of “darkly comic feminist fables.” Kidman will star in the series and also serve as an executive producer.

Kidman has switched up her hairstyle plenty of times for the sake of an acting role.

In April, she was photographed in a shoulder-length, red wig as she played another beloved redhead in an upcoming Lucille Ball biopic, “Being the Ricardos.”

Kidman sported a layered wig on the set of "The Goldfinch" in 2018. Alessio Botticelli / GC Images

She also looked almost unrecognizable in a grayish, layered wig (and lots of aging makeup) for her role in 2019’s “The Goldfinch.”

Kidman sported a wavy, blond blowout at the 2020 SAG Awards. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Turner

On the red carpet, Kidman often rocks sleek, straight hair or wavy blowouts.

Every now and then, though, she does show off her gorgeous, natural ringlets.

She shared sweet photos of her and husband Keith Urban on vacation in 2019 with her natural curls on display.