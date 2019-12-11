A local news anchor in Miami who took time off from work after developing a painful facial rash shared a series of progress pictures on Instagram, saying her condition was improving.

“I’m GIDDY,” Frances Wang wrote Monday about her improved complexion.

Wang was diagnosed with perioral dermatitis, which was triggered by topical steroids prescribed for her eczema. In October, the TV reporter revealed on social media that she had never “felt more self-conscious” and was “crying constantly” over her appearance.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

But Wang, who returned to her desk at CBS Miami last month, is finally back to feeling like "usual happy, bubbly self," she wrote.

“People have been asking me what I’m doing that’s working and honestly, I don’t know because I tried so many things from cutting out meat & dairy to probiotics to celery juicing in the morning to no makeup to using all of these topicals," she wrote.

"I stopped taking antibiotics in September because they were causing other medical problems. It is just time maybe?”

Though Wang still notices “a lot of red,” her skin is healing and she is able to easy cover it with makeup.

Wang, who was not available for comment when TODAY reached out, said on Instagram that she is currently treating the condition with a topical antibiotic that fights bacteria and retinol, also known as vitamin A.

“The one thing I truly feel was instrumental in my healing is the relief I felt in sharing with you all,” she explained.

“My stress levels & anxiety went way down since I 1st posted those pictures in September. Anyways, just wanted to give ya’ll an update. THANK YOU for following my journey to clear skin again — the 2020 glow up is just around the corner and I can feel it.”