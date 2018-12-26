Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Courtney Gisriel

Say goodbye to 2018 in style!

Whether you're planning on attending a fabulous party or enjoying a cozy night in with the family, New Year's Eve is cause for celebration.

TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez stopped by the show to share three glamorous looks worthy of any New Year's Eve activities.

Velvet and Sequins

Blush Velvet Top, $16, Bershka

After the New Year's festivities, you can pair this top with a blazer or under a turtleneck for a season's worth of wear.

Vince Camuto Pull-On Pleated Pants, $99, Macy's

These high-waisted pants are another pick that pull double duty. You can wear them to work throughout the winter with a pair of stacked heel booties, but the luxe fabric makes them totally appropriate for the year-ending party.

Mermaid Sequin Bomber Jacket, $29, Amazon

This sparkly jacket comes in plenty of colors, but we like this green sequined option because it's not the expected gold or silver.

Bold Blazer

Floral Jaquard Blazer, $100, Zara

This fancy blazer wouldn't be out of place at an '80s glam party, and that's why we love it for the biggest party night of the year!

Velvet Wrap Dress, $57, Akira

Toss this slinky velvet dress on under the elegant blazer for a winning combo.

Red Jumpsuit

Cape Woven Tailored Jumpsuit, $24, Boohoo

If you can't wear a jumpsuit on New Year's Eve, then when can you wear a jumpsuit! This red piece with cape-sleeved details is the definition of a power move and we love it.

Statement Earrings

Go Big or Go Home Hoop Earrings, $42, BaubleBar

These pretty hoops would play well with almost any color palette, and we love that the turquoise stud grounds the whole look together.

Perla Resin Flower Drop Earrings, $44, BaubleBar

These white floral earrings would be a great addition to any snowy winter outfit.

Sunday Funday Earrings, $28, BaubleBar

Dazzle in these shoulder-length danglers. We love the idea of pairing them with a really simple outfit to let them really stand out.

"Confetti Collection" Statement Earrings, $53, Elizabeth Volk Design

These lightweight acetate earrings come in plenty of colors and shapes, so you're sure to find one to fit your mood!

All About Angles Pearl Drop Earrings, $13, Akira

With a pretty pattern created from pearls, these earrings would suit almost any occasion.

Magical Creatures Large Tiger Earrings, $58, Betsey Johnson

These glittering tiger earrings are perfect for the wild at heart.

