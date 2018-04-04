Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Forget the filters and "perfect" posts — TODAY Style is getting real! This week is all about being honest, authentic, transparent and, well, real about everything from wrinkles and body image to dressing room anxiety and aging. Use the hashtag #RealWomenHave _____ to share the topic about which YOU want to get real.

Be honest: Have you ever wondered how, exactly, shampoo commercials manage to transform women's hair into luscious, silky, ethereal locks? Those waves? So coiffed! That shine? Blinding! That volume? Colossal! That bounce? How?!

One thing's for certain: Nobody has hair like that in real life. Now, one hair care brand is admitting it, too.

As part of a new marketing campaign, Suave has released a video that actually takes viewers behind the scenes of hair commercials, revealing advertising tricks right from the set.

Seeing a model standing in front of a green screen isn't out of the ordinary for a set — until we see the two people clad entirely in green suits using green wands to move the model's hair in seamless ripples.

So *that's* how hair commercials do it! Jeromy Robert / Suave

Next, we see a second model laying down on a black panel, her long, blond waves sprawled out on the plank above her. Then she sits up, revealing that luxurious hair was never attached to her head, but was instead secured directly to the plank.

Don't be fooled! This model's long locks are actually extensions — glued directly to the panel underneath her. Jeromy Robert / Suave

A third shot shows a handful of small Styrofoam balls pinned and strapped down to the backside of another model's head, presumably to help present the illusion of volume.

To drive home its point, Suave asked three of its models to style their own hair using the brands products. The results? Looks that are much more attainable for everyday women.

This seems a lot more manageable! Jeromy Robert / Suave

"Our research showed that most women don’t believe they can get the hair they see in hair care advertising and that really stuck with us," Jennifer Bremner, Suave's marketing director, said in a press statement. "We wanted to show her beautiful hair that she could easily get on her own, which is why our models did their own hair with Suave."

Realistic and achievable styling? That's a message we can get behind.