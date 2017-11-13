Next to her Olympic bronze medal, a plastic doll may be the greatest honor of fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad's career.

That's because when Mattel unveiled its newest Barbie Shero doll, complete with hijab, on Monday, the Muslim-American Olympian says she saw the potential to inspire future generations of girls just like her.

This is the first Barbie doll to wear a hijab. Mattel

"Through playing with Barbie, I was able to imagine and dream about who I could become," Muhammad, 31, said in a statement. "I love that my relationship with Barbie has come full circle, and now I have my own doll wearing a hijab that the next generation of girls can use to play out their own dreams."

The New Jersey native received the Barbie Shero doll in her likeness at the Glamour Women of the Year LIVE Summit in Brooklyn, New York. The honor is part of Mattel's Shero initiative that "recognizes women who break boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls."

Thank you @Mattel for announcing me as the newest member of the @Barbie #Shero family! I’m proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true #shero pic.twitter.com/py7nbtb2KD — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) November 13, 2017

Muhammad received the one-of-a-kind doll from last year's Shero, plus-sized model Ashley Graham. But everyone else will get a chance to buy their own when the doll hits the market in 2018, the company announced.

The honor comes more than a year after the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, when Muhammad became the first U.S. athlete to compete in the Olympics while wearing a hijab. She wore her head covering on the medal podium, too, having won a bronze medal in the team sabre competition.