Target just launched a new line of women’s clothing for fall, and it’s making us impatient for temperatures to drop!

The line, A New Day, is a collection of chic basics and statement pieces that are meant to be mixed and matched. Think embroidered jackets, menswear-inspired blazers, button-ups, and a range of flats, heels and ankle boots that can translate from the office to weekend brunch.

Floral embroidered shirt, $17.99, Target

The line also includes a range of crossbody handbags perfect for fall.

Clutch with cross-body strap, $19.99, Target

This new women’s collection is part of a major style overhaul at Target, which is phasing out many of its mainstay clothing brands, including Merona and Mossimo.

Target has long been a one-stop-shop for basics like T-shirts and cardigans, but with A New Day (and its corresponding menswear brand, Goodfellow & Co.) the retailer seems to be stepping into new territory, offering not only wardrobe staples but daring statement pieces that, well, don’t look like they came from a discount store.

Tiered sleeve shirt, $24.99, Target

“These brands are the perfect example of what makes Target 'Tar-zhay,’” Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a press release.

Plaid top coat, $39.99, Target

In true "Tar-zhay" fashion, the pieces in the A New Day collection are on-trend but affordable. Prices max out at $45, with many items in the $15 to $25 range.

Poppy d'Orsay pointed toe ballet flat, $22.99, Target

And several of the items are available in size XS to 4X, meaning women of many different body types can shop the same collection.

Bell sleeve poplin shirt, $27.99, Target

Here are just a few more of our favorite looks from the new women’s line, including this flattering midi skirt that can be dressed up or down.

Pleated midi skirt, $24.99, Target

This striped shirt can be worn as a dress, or as a pretty tunic with skinny jeans or leggings.

Striped shirt dress, $27.99, Target

This boyfriend blazer is modern, but timeless enough to wear again next fall.

Plaid boyfriend blazer, $34.99, Target

A New Day is available now in stores and online, and jewelry and accessories will be added to the collection in September, according to Target.