Planning a wedding? This tool could help you find a day with clear skies

In addition to having the perfect wedding dress, cake and venue, wouldn't it be amazing if you could also have perfect weather?

A new tool by Bloomingdale's claims it can help you do just that.

While no one can control or perfectly forecast Mother Nature, Bloomingdale's recently released an online tool is trying to help couples who really want great weather for their big day.

The tool uses weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a scientific agency that keeps track of climate and historical weather data and information. It includes information on 1,000 cities across the U.S. and looks at the weather averages for those locations from 1981-2010.

When your wedding is outside, it's important to have good weather. Getty Images stock

Weather wise, Bloomingdale's defines the "perfect" wedding day as one that has an average temperature of 72ºF, low cloud cover, low chance of precipitation and relative humidity of 50 percent or less.

Want to have a winter or fall wedding? The tool will also suggest options for each season too.

Simply choose your city (or the closest city from the pre-loaded options) and see your date options.

Just a warning, though, it doesn’t seem to account for holidays as it recommended Labor Day weekend for a New York City wedding. According to some experts, it can be pretty rude to expect guests to give up their long weekend for you.