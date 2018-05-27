Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Want more from Sunday TODAY? Catch up on our interviews and features here

Planning a wedding? This tool could help you find a day with clear skies

If you want great weather when you say "I do," a new tool by Bloomingdale's could help you set the date.
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

In addition to having the perfect wedding dress, cake and venue, wouldn't it be amazing if you could also have perfect weather?

A new tool by Bloomingdale's claims it can help you do just that.

Bride and groom holding hands
No rain, please!Shutterstock

While no one can control or perfectly forecast Mother Nature, Bloomingdale's recently released an online tool is trying to help couples who really want great weather for their big day.

The tool uses weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a scientific agency that keeps track of climate and historical weather data and information. It includes information on 1,000 cities across the U.S. and looks at the weather averages for those locations from 1981-2010.

Bride and groom kissing outside
When your wedding is outside, it's important to have good weather.Getty Images stock

Weather wise, Bloomingdale's defines the "perfect" wedding day as one that has an average temperature of 72ºF, low cloud cover, low chance of precipitation and relative humidity of 50 percent or less.

Want to have a winter or fall wedding? The tool will also suggest options for each season too.

Simply choose your city (or the closest city from the pre-loaded options) and see your date options.

Just a warning, though, it doesn’t seem to account for holidays as it recommended Labor Day weekend for a New York City wedding. According to some experts, it can be pretty rude to expect guests to give up their long weekend for you.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Megyn Kelly says: No more holiday weddings!

08:01

If you’ve already set a date, or find that your date is forecast to have less-than-stellar weather, remember this: your day will be amazing with or without blue skies.

And you obviously don’t have to be getting married to use the tool. It could also work for choosing dates for things like outdoor parties and vacations too.

Time to get planning!

Donated wedding dress passes from bride to bride

01:01

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today