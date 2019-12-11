NeNe Leakes calls out Andy Cohen for commenting on her repeat outfit: 'It's not cool'

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes is clapping back at Andy Cohen after the "Watch What Happens Live" host pointed out that she rewore a dress on his show.

On Monday night's edition of "WWHL," Cohen commented that Leakes wore the same red dress on the most recent episode of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" that she did in an episode of his late night talk show.

"By the way, one of Nene’s confessional looks this year is the same dress she wore to our big doorbell show in L.A. where the strap broke, so I guess she fixed her strap, which we love," Cohen said.

After the room erupted in laughter, Cohen asked, "Was that shady? I didn’t mean for that to be shady."

Leakes took to social media just hours later to share her response.

"Can somebody please tell me what was the point of this?” she wrote on Instagram to her 3.3 million followers. "Like i don’t get it. That was 2 years ago i wore this dress ONCE, so i can’t sit in a confessional with it on @bravoandy How many times have you recycled your suits and ties? #pointless #messy why you care?

“It’s enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us!” her post continued, highlighting Cohen's position. “No i mean coming for me! It’s not cool. Wasn’t you interviewing those girls? What you mad about? Y’all stay coming for me but soon as i say something or do something I’m wrong🤷🏽‍♀️ I DONT APPRECIATE THIS AT ALL #marchesanotte”

In a subsequent post, Leakes shared an article that praised various celebrities, including Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton, for rewearing and restyling the same looks again and again.

“Not sure why women who are public figures can’t repeat an outfit but these ladies did it fabulously and i will continue to do so whenever i feel like it,” Leakes captioned the post. “I love my clothes.”

Many took to the comment sections on both posts to support the 51-year-old reality star and entrepreneur.

One fan commented: "How many suits and ties have YOU recycled!!? @bravoandy 😭 this is a good question for you to figure out before judging this mom, wife & colleague of yours."

Another added, "You looked lovely in it. Wear it as many times as you want!"

Cohen appears to be taking the whole situation in stride. He responded to one fan who tweeted, "Andy you know it was shady," with an infamous GIF of Leakes saying, "I said what I said."