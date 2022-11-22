With Native American Heritage Month in full swing, there are several ways to support Indigenous-owned businesses this season.

November was named "National American Indian Heritage Month" in 1990 after President George H. W. Bush approved a joint resolution. Each year since 1994, similar proclamations have been issued, such as "Native American Heritage Month" and "National American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month."

So what would Native people preferred to be called? According to the National Museum of the American Indian, "American Indian," "Indian," "Native American," "Indigenous" and "Native" are all considered acceptable terms. However, Native people tend to prefer to be referred to by their specific tribal name when possible.

The term "Native American" has been widely used within the U.S. for years, but the term is becoming less favorable for some groups of Native people. Rather, "American Indian" or "Indigenous American" are now typically preferred.

To support the Native culture, especially this month, there are plenty of online stores selling merchandise created by Indigenous artists. Here are a few favorites to check out:

Indigo Arrows

This online store features home décor based on stunning patterns from the Indigenous people in Manitoba, which have graced everything from pottery collections to bone tools. At Indigo Arrows, the designs can be found on pillows, table linens, quilts and more.

@indigo_arrows via Instagram

Shop Indigo Arrows

Kotah Bear

The owners of Kotah Bear, who are members of the Diné or Navajo tribe, formerly traveled the world with the Native American dance group “Star Flint.” Now they sell Indigenous-made jewelry, blankets, pottery and more, all while donating to American Indian Services, which provides college scholarships to tribal members.

@kotah.bear via Instagram

Shop Kotah Bear

Cheekbone Beauty

Indigenous-owned and founded, the Canada-based beauty store sells cruelty-free cosmetics, including signature lipsticks and eye pencils.

Shop Cheekbone Beauty

Aconav

This luxury fashion brand combines the cultures of the Acoma Pueblo and Navajo tribes, hence the name, bringing traditional patterns found on pottery art to couture clothing.

Shop Aconav

Quw’utsun’ Made

Based out of New Mexico, the apothecary-based lifestyle brand sells vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, as well as candles, tattoos and stickers. The owner is a member of the Quw’utsun’ and Cowichan tribes.

@quwutsunmade via Instagram

Shop Quw’utsun’ Made

Sweetgrass Trading

Related to the Winnebago tribe of Nebraska, Sweetgrass Trading offers traditional Native American food products, as well as health and beauty essentials.

@sweetgrasstradingco via Instagram

Shop Sweetgrass Trading

Beyond Buckskin

Over 40 Indigenous-owned businesses and creators sell their handcrafted products on this website, offering clothes, beadwork, jewelry, moccasins, bags, blankets and décor, among other items.

@beyondbuckskin via Instagram

Shop Beyond Buckskin

Word Carrier Trading Post

Focusing specifically on the Northern Plains tribes, the online bookstore offers Native literature, written by both Native and non-Native authors, about current and historical Indigenous people.

Shop Word Carrier Trading Post

