This is Natalie Portman's secret weapon for looking refreshed

Oscar-winner Natalie Portman makes waves every time she walks the red carpet.

But just because the beautiful actress is the face of Dior Beauty — as well as Miss Dior Eau de Parfum — doesn’t mean her looks are her top priority. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, the 36-year-old revealed just how little she thinks about the topic.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“I was lucky enough to have my mom never really talk to me about external beauty in any way,” she told the publication. “It’s nice because it made me never care that much.”

Portman also revealed that she’s a fan of celebrities going au naturale. “I have done no makeup for professional events, and it’s great.”

With her flawless skin, it’s no surprise she’s so comfortable going bare-faced.

The face of #missdior, Natalie Portman, an icon of youth, love and freedom. @diorparfums #missdiorforlove #natalieportman #diorparfums A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

How does she keep her complexion for gorgeous? A vegan diet (“I cut out dairy and eggs, and I never had a breakout after”) and a great nighttime skin care routine.

“I wash my face with the Joelle Ciocco face wash and toner. I’ll use a little bit of Bioderma makeup remover. Then I moisturize with Pai — it’s organic — and I use their eye cream.”

But it’s the last product on her list — Pai Skincare Echium & Argan Gentle Eye Cream, a hydrating and soothing formula, specifically designed for dry, sensitive and mature skin — that really caught our eye (pun intended). Perhaps it’s the secret to her bright-eyed, ageless appearance? Either way, it’s worth a shot.

And if you don’t have $54 to shell out for Portman’s pick, you can still give your peepers some love with these affordable natural alternatives.

1. Acure Organics Eye Cream Superfruit, $10, Amazon

Acure

2. Burt's Bees Eye Cream for Sensitive Skin, $8, Amazon

Burt's Bees

3. 100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream, $25, Dermstore

100% Pure

4. Botanics Organic Eye Cream, $18, Ulta

Botanics

5. Yes to Blueberries Eye Firming Treatment, $8, Amazon

Yes to Blueberries

6. Nourish Organic Renewing Avocado & Argan Eye Cream, $17, Jet

Nourish Organic

