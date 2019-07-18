Get Stuff We Love

By Chrissy Callahan

Natalie Portman is going lighter for summer!

The actress just debuted a noticeably brighter 'do at an event in Shanghai, and we couldn't help but stare at her gorgeous highlights.

The sunny look is a mix of light brown and blond highlights, and the actress showed off her beautiful balayage in style, wearing her hair in a loose half-updo.

We're loving Natalie's summery 'do!VCG / VCG via Getty Images

While we first spotted the new hue today, Portman has actually been rocking the summery style for a few days, and it looks much more blond in some of her recent Instagram posts. Take this adorable shot of the actress chowing down on local cuisine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0AynNLjiJP

And this gorgeous red carpet photo of the actress rocking some major bling.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz2c6HMjxqS

This is the lightest we've seen Portmans's hair in quite some time, and we have to say: The look suits her!

See Natalie Portman's hair through the years:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwvbIPzjqgU

This spring, the mother of two joined the "short hair, don't care" club when she debuted this chic bob.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnrBMWBBap3

It's not the first time the 38-year-old has gotten highlights. Last year, she rocked some pretty, light brown accents.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

In 2010, the actress sported honey-color strands and long, sideswept bangs.

M. Von Holden / FilmMagic

Portman experimented with a flirty pixie cut in the early aughts.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

For her role in the 2005 film "V for Vendetta," the actress took the plunge and shaved her head.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bm1X0YFB2Qa

The then 13-year-old sported her light brown locks in a sweet updo for her first magazine cover.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiH5E0aBMSw

Even as a child, Portman had the wavy look down pat.

Which only leaves us with one question: Is there any style that Natalie Portman can't pull off?

