Natalie Portman is going lighter for summer!

The actress just debuted a noticeably brighter 'do at an event in Shanghai, and we couldn't help but stare at her gorgeous highlights.

The sunny look is a mix of light brown and blond highlights, and the actress showed off her beautiful balayage in style, wearing her hair in a loose half-updo.

We're loving Natalie's summery 'do! VCG / VCG via Getty Images

While we first spotted the new hue today, Portman has actually been rocking the summery style for a few days, and it looks much more blond in some of her recent Instagram posts. Take this adorable shot of the actress chowing down on local cuisine.

And this gorgeous red carpet photo of the actress rocking some major bling.

This is the lightest we've seen Portmans's hair in quite some time, and we have to say: The look suits her!

See Natalie Portman's hair through the years:

This spring, the mother of two joined the "short hair, don't care" club when she debuted this chic bob.

It's not the first time the 38-year-old has gotten highlights. Last year, she rocked some pretty, light brown accents.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

In 2010, the actress sported honey-color strands and long, sideswept bangs.

M. Von Holden / FilmMagic

Portman experimented with a flirty pixie cut in the early aughts.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

For her role in the 2005 film "V for Vendetta," the actress took the plunge and shaved her head.

The then 13-year-old sported her light brown locks in a sweet updo for her first magazine cover.

Even as a child, Portman had the wavy look down pat.

Which only leaves us with one question: Is there any style that Natalie Portman can't pull off?