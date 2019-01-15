Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Ever since Marie Kondo's Netflix series "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" began teaching us all how to clean out our closets and only keep the items that "spark joy," it seems everyone's on a major clothing purge.

And TODAY's Natalie Morales is one such convert!

In a brief video posted on Facebook Monday, Natalie explains how she was inspired to go through all of her items and move at least some along.

"I had way too many white T-shirts," she noted, gesturing to a pile. So she decided to do something about it.

According to KonMarie, the organizing expert's method, each item should be held a moment and considered; if it doesn't create joy in you, it should be removed from your collection. What remains should be folded and arranged neatly.

Marie Kondo has sparked a cleaning revolution with her show. Gary Gershoff / WireImage

Natalie really got into it, showing off a drawer of just such neatly-folded items. "I love cleaning out my drawers!" she enthused.

According to a caption under the video, she'll be giving her castoffs to The Salvation Army and Goodwill Southern California.

Finally, a satisfied Natalie croons, "Oooh! So nice!"

We have to agree. Talk about sparking joy!