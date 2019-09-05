Natalie Morales' new do was inspired by a familiar face!

After admiring Katherine Schwarzenegger's cropped cut on-air with Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver on Wednesday, Natalie debuted a similar look of her own on Thursday.

While chatting about her daughter's surprise visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Maria couldn't help but notice that Natalie looked slightly different.

"Guess who got her hair cut this morning?" Shriver said playfully.

"Who inspired me? I call it the Katherine," Natalie quipped.

After joking on Wednesday's show that she wanted the stylish lob haircut for herself, Natalie decided to take the plunge Thursday morning.

"I went upstairs and I was like, 'Laura [her hairstylist], I love it,'" she explained. "She's like, 'Let's do it!' and she just like in two minutes cut my hair."

And it turns out Natalie isn't the only one who took notice of the 29-year-old's mane.

"Maybe we should just all cut our hair like Katherine and reverse age," Maria joked.

Schwarzenegger gave Natalie her seal of approval.

"You looks so good with your new do @NMoralesNBC," she wrote on Twitter. "@hodakotb and @mariashriver look stunning too! #sensualshriver."

The author may may have inspired Natalie to chop off a few inches, but Hoda particularly enjoyed one piece of beauty advice the lifestyle blogger gave to her mother on-air.

"One of my favorite things that she told you was, 'Mom, your hair looks old-fashioned so fix it,'" Hoda said.

"She did. She said, 'Look we've got to update the whole look with you so like loosen up the hair, get rid of the TV hair,'" Maria said.

"TV hair is when it looks like a helmet. I have TV hair," Hoda joked.

"She said, 'Fix the wardrobe, fix the makeup, fix the hair,'" Maria continued.

"It is working," Natalie said while jokingly fanning herself.

