Naomi Osaka returns to social media to share Vogue Japan cover — see the pics

She’s back!

Fans of Naomi Osaka haven’t seen or heard much from the tennis pro since she announced her withdrawal from the French Open three weeks ago.

But this week, the 23-year-old returned to social media to serve up a few amazing photos.

Osaka landed the August cover of Vogue Japan, and she shared the shots, along with a greeting for her faithful followers.

“Hi guys. Popping out to post this @voguejapan cover, hope you’re all doing well and staying safe 🧡💚,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

On the front of the issue, Osaka wears a colorful Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a navy and white bikini bralette and orange trousers with a touch of green, which she pairs with a sky-blue and yellow monogram bag.

And in all of the photos, she sports a long and flowing hairstyle.

Naomi Osaka is back, in the pages of Vogue Japan and on social media. Zoey Grossman / Vogue Japan

Inside the pages of the magazine, Osaka can be seen wearing other bold styles from the fashion house.

But the responses to her post were less about the clothes and more about the woman wearing them.

Osaka shared some of the pics from her Vogue Japan photo shoot. Zoey Grossman / Vogue Japan

Tennis champ Venus Williams posted a string of raised-hands and fire emoji, while rapper Nicki Minaj and singer Brandy both paired heart emoji with their flames. And actor-comedian David Alan Grier put his excitement into words, cheering, “Git it!”

Fellow tennis star Coco Gauff and professional soccer players Megan Rapinoe and Sydney Leroux were among the many famous faces who liked Osaka's post.

It’s no surprise to see the excitement from all of her followers — famous or not. After all, Osaka’s last message on social media left many concerned for the sports star.

On May 31, Osaka, who’s currently ranked the No. 2 player by the Women’s Tennis Association, explained that she lives with social anxiety and felt “vulnerable and anxious” upon arriving to Paris for the competition. That’s why she decided to skip speaking to the press after her matches, instead choosing to pay fines.

But when it became clear that the event could increase the penalty for each match and possibly expel her from the Open, she chose to step away for her own health and to help others who face similar obstacles in the future.

She wrote, “I’m gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.” In closing, she added, “I’ll see you when I see you.”