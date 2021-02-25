IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Naomi Osaka, fresh off Australian Open win, shows off pink hair

The athlete just showed off a new hair color.
2021 Australian Open Women's Trophy Media Opportunity
Naomi Osaka is showing off a new look just days after winning the Australian Open.Graham Denholm / Getty Images
By Chrissy Callahan

Naomi Osaka is celebrating her recent Australian Open win in a pretty colorful way.

On Thursday, the tennis star debuted a brand-new bubble gum pink hue, and the color looks so happy and cheerful.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLueWC3JOem

In the photo, posted to her Instagram page, the 23-year-old sports a soft pink lip and hot pink graphic eyeliner. She also opted to part her perky pink locks sideways and added some romantic curls.

Fans seemed to approve of the new do, calling the look "amazing," "beautiful" and "fabulous." One of Osaka's followers wrote, "YESSSSSS LOVE IT" and another commented, "something new but cute." Singer Jordan Sparks even chimed in, saying she was "obsessed" with the athlete's new hairstyle.

A few days ago, Osaka was sporting her long locks in her signature curls at the Australian Open (she took home her fourth Slam trophy at the competition). She even tossed them around while showing off her new trophy in a sassy Instagram video earlier this week.

Osaka is most often seen rocking her trademark style, but she has been known to switch it up on occasion. For instance, the athlete has been spotted with long, stylish braids a few times in recent months.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGdGfu6p28n

Last year, the tennis pro traded her stunning curls in for some soft waves and looked equally amazing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8eZfvSpTdy

Every once in a while, she also switches things up with sleek strands.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzRVdqnJjFG

She also has a mean hair accessory game.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJL2HgAJdoY

Osaka hasn't experimented with too many new colors in recent years but she has posted one or two photos in which she appears to be wearing a wig.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJdv8v5pA3s

Now we're just curious to know: Is this pink hue here to stay or is it just a wig?

Chrissy Callahan

Chrissy Callahan covers a range of topics for TODAY.com, including fashion, beauty, pop culture and food. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, watching bad reality TV and consuming copious amounts of cookie dough.