Naomi Osaka, fresh off Australian Open win, shows off pink hair

Naomi Osaka is celebrating her recent Australian Open win in a pretty colorful way.

On Thursday, the tennis star debuted a brand-new bubble gum pink hue, and the color looks so happy and cheerful.

In the photo, posted to her Instagram page, the 23-year-old sports a soft pink lip and hot pink graphic eyeliner. She also opted to part her perky pink locks sideways and added some romantic curls.

Fans seemed to approve of the new do, calling the look "amazing," "beautiful" and "fabulous." One of Osaka's followers wrote, "YESSSSSS LOVE IT" and another commented, "something new but cute." Singer Jordan Sparks even chimed in, saying she was "obsessed" with the athlete's new hairstyle.

A few days ago, Osaka was sporting her long locks in her signature curls at the Australian Open (she took home her fourth Slam trophy at the competition). She even tossed them around while showing off her new trophy in a sassy Instagram video earlier this week.

Osaka is most often seen rocking her trademark style, but she has been known to switch it up on occasion. For instance, the athlete has been spotted with long, stylish braids a few times in recent months.

Last year, the tennis pro traded her stunning curls in for some soft waves and looked equally amazing.

Every once in a while, she also switches things up with sleek strands.

She also has a mean hair accessory game.

Osaka hasn't experimented with too many new colors in recent years but she has posted one or two photos in which she appears to be wearing a wig.

Now we're just curious to know: Is this pink hue here to stay or is it just a wig?