The surprising workout essential Naomi Campbell wears every day

Naomi Campbell, who has made a career as a supermodel for over three decades, is well-known for her sense of style and beauty.

So it may come as no surprise that the 50-year-old loves to dress up even while in quarantine. The "Making the Cut" judge revealed she also loves to wear one specific cosmetic in particular.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I wear lipstick everyday,” she revealed in a new Elle interview. “I wear lipstick or one of the lip pencils, every single day. It makes me feel good about myself and even for a workout I’m wearing it. I have to tell you, I do when I go work out in the gym with my trainer, I probably wouldn't remember to put on my lips, but now that I'm at home, it makes me feel good to put on my lipstick.”

Campbell explained that she wears lipstick for the positive boost it gives her.

“It’s good for self-esteem,” she continued. “We all need to look for anything that makes us feel good during this time. Positivity, enthusiasm, and during challenging times, they always say women turn to lipstick.”

Aside from adjusting her daily beauty routine and becoming the first spokesperson and model for Pat McGrath Labs, Campbell has been staying busy at home. According to TIME, the model has been taking advantage of social distancing and uninterrupted time to bake a cake every week, catch up on television shows like "The Last Dance" about Michael Jordan, listen to her Prince playlist, and read "The Long Road to Freedom" by Nelson Mandela.

She has also been hosting a YouTube miniseries called “No Filter With Naomi” and interviewing some of her famous friends, like Vogue's Anna Wintour and tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams.

Campbell, who made history in 1991 as the first black model to appear on the cover of TIME, said, “It’s great, the connectivity of the way the world is today. I didn’t realize it would get the reaction that it did, it wasn’t planned. I loved the whole setup of having your own platform and owning your content and that was appealing to me.

"I feel safe to open myself, to show my true self because as everyone’s seen me in magazines, you can’t tell who a person is. So you’re getting to see me on YouTube.”