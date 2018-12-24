Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

We've long gotten used to seeing Naomi Campbell outfitted with dark, shiny, hip-length tresses — part of the legendary supermodel's signature look.

Now, Campbell decided to take a moment to go au naturale, sharing a photo of her locks extensions-free.

In an Instagram post, Campbell rocked her natural hair, pulled back in what appear to be tight cornrows.

The model, 48, captioned the picture with the confident phrase: "Bare it all."

It's a rare moment for Campbell, who is often seen wearing wigs or weaves. In 2017, she told the Evening Standard that her natural hair had been damaged from too many years of wearing extensions.

Naomi Campbell and her signature long locks visiting "Watch What Happens Live!" in September. NBC via Getty Images

"I do take more care of my hair now, because I lost all of it," she said. Fortunately, she added, it did grow back.

Campbell also said that she wears her wigs proudly.

"Everybody in the world wears wigs. It doesn’t matter anymore. I do what I want, or whatever the job calls for," she said.

She also feels the same about Botox or fillers.

"If I want to do anything to myself, I go pay for it and do it," the model said. "If I want to do it, I do it. It's like if I want to get eyelashes, I get them."

All we can say is she looks gorgeous, no matter what!