Naomi Campbell graces the cover of the November issue of Vogue and is opening up about everything from racism and the strong women who raised her to how she's mentoring the next generation of models.

“Now you understand the strength of my family,” Campbell told the fashion magazine while surrounded by her mom and aunts in London. “You understand where I come from.”

Campbell, 50, looks regal in Dior Haute Couture. Ethan James Green / Vogue

The iconic supermodel looks stunning in a white Dior Haute Couture gown on the cover of Vogue. Campbell, 50, rocked sleeked black hair to complete the look. She posed with her eyes closed and her hands at her stomach, making her look regal and statuesque.

Doing the latter isn't hard for Campbell, one of the most famous supermodels in the world, who took her first trip to Paris to work at the age of 16.

Aside from modeling, Campbell is also famous, or rather infamous, for other things, such as her flight sanitizing routine. While it may have seemed extreme to some in the past, she was especially prepared when she had to fly from New York to London during quarantine to say goodbye to her grandmother.

"I just knew I needed to get to her,” Campbell said. “I was panicked to fly over, but I’m so grateful that I decided to come.”

As the United States and Campbell's native England address systemic racism, Campbell is also aware of the significance that her words and actions hold.

“There were a few things that I would do when I was younger that I was told were bad for my race,” she told Vogue. “Now the things I do are not just for me anymore. I think more of my culture and my race, as opposed to thinking about just me."

And when it comes to the "angry Black woman" stereotype, Campbell is plainspoken. “I am quite over it,” she said. “Is it now that we have permission to speak? Well, I have always spoken.”

Vogue's November issue is available on newsstands nationwide on Oct. 27.