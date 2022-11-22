See Naomi Biden and grandmother Jill Biden in beautiful photos from her White House wedding

Naomi Biden said she always knew she would get married in her family's backyard, and it just so happened to be in her grandfather's when she tied the knot on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 19.

Biden, 28, married Peter Neal, 25, in a ceremony on a cold winter morning in front of 250 family members and friends, including President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Naomi Biden in her Ralph Lauren wedding dress and first lady Jill Biden in Reem Acra on the cover of Vogue. Norman Jean Roy / Vogue

"We’re so close to our families, so we always knew we’d get married in someone’s backyard," Naomi told Vogue. "I think if my pop weren’t president, it would probably be their house in Wilmington or Peter’s family’s backyard in Jackson [Wyoming]."

The young couple, both lawyers, wore Ralph Lauren for the special day. Naomi chose an elegant lace, long-sleeve white gown, and Neal wore a navy three-piece suit. Naomi spoke of planning all the details at the storied location in her Vogue interview.

“There’s just such beauty and history in this place, and we really wanted to honor that," she said, adding that she was inspired by vintage issues of Time that Neal purchased for her on eBay featuring previous White House weddings, like former President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughters, Luci and Lynda, in the '60s.

Naomi Biden, in a gown inspired by Grace Kelly, looks out of a window of the White House with the Washington Monument in the background. Norman Jean Roy / Vogue

When asked of the challenges of planning a White House wedding, Naomi noted the added security.

“It’s hard to ask people for their social security number with their RSVP,” she said.

She did have one advantage: The 28-year-old and her husband-to-be have been living at the White House for a few months while wedding planning after their lease ran out on their D.C. apartment. She told Vogue that living so close to her grandparents is nothing new for her.

"The relationship hasn’t changed that much," Naomi said. "When I was in middle school, we lived so close, and they were at every sports game and our school plays. We still do the same things. It’s always been this way."

First lady Jill Biden smiles at Naomi Biden while sitting on a striped couch. Norman Jean Roy / Vogue

She added her grandmother had been "super involved" in the wedding planning, and she was surprised to find out Neal was "a bit of a bridezilla" as he also became obsessed with all of the details.

"I do know she lost sleep over the fact that I was planning to serve turkey sandwiches at the lunch," Naomi said of the first lady. "She has really stressed to me that every time I get anxious about wedding stuff to take a breath and remember that it’s just a day about Peter and me and being around the people we love."

"She’s taught me so much about being independent and self-sufficient," she continued. "But that doesn’t mean you can’t also be a selfless and fiercely loyal partner."

Naomi told Vogue she always had a vision for her wedding day, sharing "it was Grace Kelly’s dress I loved" and served as inspiration for her look.

"Naomi has a strong sense of herself and had a vision for her wedding," Dr. Biden told Vogue. "It was fun to see her finding so much joy in all the details."

The 28-year-old is the first grandchild of a president to wed on the storied White House grounds. TODAY's own Jenna Bush Hager held her reception at the White House in 2008 after her official ceremony at her family’s Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas. The last full-scale wedding of the child of a president at the White House was in 1971, when Tricia Nixon married Edward Finch Cox in the Rose Garden.