/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Nancy Pelosi knows how to make a fashion statement.

After a heated televised meeting with Sen. Chuck Schumer and President Donald Trump earlier this week, the House minority leader made a grand exit from the White House rocking a burnt orange, rust-colored Max Mara coat.

With its high-buttoned collar and statement color, Pelosi's coat would stand out from the crowd on a normal day. But people are calling attention to Pelosi's seemingly deliberate decision to wear this very coat to emerge from a contentious meeting.

After debating security at the U.S.-Mexico border and a possible government shutdown, Pelosi strode out of the White House with her head held high. She promptly broke out her sunglasses before slipping her hands in her pockets and addressing the media outside.

What happened next is proof of the power of social media.

Twitter users proceeded to create a string of memes referring to the politician's sartorial move.

A Twitter account dedicated to the coat even popped up later that day.

It's not the first time Pelosi has worn the stylish coat. Back in 2013, she sported the same style at President Barack Obama's second inauguration ceremony.

Nancy Pelosi has worn this now infamous coat before. Linda Davidson / Washington Post via AP

This time around, however, the coat has inspired a strong reaction. The high-profile politician, who was recently nominated as speaker by House Democrats, inspired the coat's designer, Max Mara, to reissue the retired design.

Max Mara sent out an official announcement yesterday afternoon, saying that the Rust Glamis Coat, previously from their 2013 collection, will be re-released in 2019, in a "variety of colorways."

Did you miss the memes surrounding Pelosi's major fashion moment? Take a look at some notable reactions.

Social media users agree: Pelosi made an explosive fashion statement.

Many couldn't resist comparing Pelosi's power moment to Beyonce's "Lemonade" music video.

Fans of "The Devil Wears Prada" also saw similarities between Pelosi and the movie's powerhouse boss, Miranda Priestly.

"Scandal" fans think she might just have what it takes to be a gladiator.

And Pelosi sure did make RuPaul proud with her sassy statement.