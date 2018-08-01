Deal Alert: My favorite affordable wireless headphones are 38 percent off

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

When I learned new phones would no longer have headphone jacks, I was ... not thrilled. But last fall, when I upgraded to a Google Pixel 2, I bid adieu to the headphone jack and began a frantic search for some decent, affordable bluetooth headphones.

Since then, I have owned around eight different pairs of wireless headphones. They range from a $250 pair of noise-cancelling Libratone Q Adapt headphones (which I love) to a pretty cheap pair of lightweight Senso headphones (which come in handy when I'm wearing a helmet).

But, when I'm running out the door, I still turn to my trusty first pair — the Jabra Move wireless headphones.

Jabra Move Headphones, $62 (usually $100), Amazon

If you need a pair of affordable, high-quality Bluetooth headphones, I'd recommend snagging a pair right now, while they're 38 percent off on Amazon.

At $62, they're a steal.

The product description says the Bluetooth headphones provide up to 8 hours of music time, they're ultra-lightweight and built to last and the sound quality is exceptional. I agree.

After taking them out on more runs than I can count, throwing them into travel bags for weekend trips, and dropping them on sidewalks, subway platforms, stairs and streets (yes, I'm clumsy), I can confidently say they are durable and lightweight.

They're also flexible, too. So, go ahead, drop them on a treadmill (I've done it) — they'll be fine. And, they look and feel sleek — not bulky.

Plus, while I'm no audio engineer, I do listen to music for at least 8 hours per day and have tried well over 50 pairs of headphones in my lifetime. So, I'd say the sound quality is at least great, if not "exceptional." They don't cancel noise, but they do a good job at muffling your surroundings.

