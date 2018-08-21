See the hottest looks from the MTV VMAs pink carpet

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

The MTV Video Music Awards is one of music's biggest nights of the year, and the stars certainly brought the fashionable heat to the pink carpet.

From Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson to Jennifer Lopez, there were so many fabulous looks making a statement for the 2018 show at New York's Radio City Music Hall. Take a look to see which stars had TODAY Style buzzing!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson rocked the athleisure look while Ariana Grande looked ready for a night of music in her outfit. Evan Agostini / AP

Newly engaged couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson hit the pink carpet together. She ditched her signature ponytail for a gorgeous blowout and wore glitter knee-high boots with her minidress.

Jennifer Lopez

The MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient looked like a winner in this glamorous outfit. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez looked like a vision in this one-shoulder shimmery gown with ruching and a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with long flowing looks and bronze eye makeup.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively is living for menswear-inspired looks these days. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Blake Lively wore her fifth pantsuit in a row with this white one.

Shawn Mendes

Singer Shawn Mendes gave the traditional suit a twist with a bold dark green color. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Shawn Mendes went for a hunter green double-breasted suit for the evening.

Millie Bobby Brown

The "Stranger Things" star proved a jumpsuit is always a good idea. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown proved that a black jumpsuit is the new fashionable take on the classic little black dress with her outfit.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora rocked the slicked back, wet-hair look for the evening. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Rita Ora rocked two of the night's biggest trends: dramatic eye makeup and a see-through gown

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The former "Hills" star made the pink carpet a family affair! Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag brought a very special accessory with them for the evening: their son, Gunner! Pratt went for a navy and red Gucci blazer and Gunner matched dad with his outfit. Montag wore a metallic minidress with a low back.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish rocked her head-to-toe black and white ensemble. Evan Agostini / AP

Tiffany Haddish went for a black and white see-through dress with beading and a matching head scarf.

Kylie Jenner

The new mom went for a menswear-inspired look for the award show. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner rocked a white double-breasted blazer style dress with gemstone buttons and a matching belt buckle.

Karlie Kloss

The newly engaged model showed off some leg in this shimmery dress. Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Karlie Kloss wore a gown with a double thigh-high slit. She accessorized her look with soft beach waves and glowy makeup.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn accessorized her look with soft waves and rose-y makeup. Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Olivia Munn went for a column strapless, purple gown with a high slit. It had lots of paillettes on it for extra glitz.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick looked glam with her sleek blowout, light pink minidress with feathers and sandals with bow details. Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Anna Kendrick looked ready to party in sequins and feathers.

Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge had some fun with beaded fringe. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Audrina Patridge rocked a one-shoulder sparkly minidress with a tousled ponytail and pointy metallic pumps.

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell stunned in orange. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Shay Mitchell gave major summer vibes in this orange minidress with slicked-back hair.

Cardi B

The new mom debuted a super-short and sleek pixie on the pink carpet. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Cardi B wore a velvet off-the-shoulder dress with lots of ruching and matching sandals. She completed her look with a short pixie 'do and bold gemstone earrings.

Dascha Polanco

The "Orange is the New Black" star went for a very dramatic makeup look. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Dascha Polanco wore a sheer lace knee-length dress with bold, shimmery eye makeup and a high ponytail.

Grace VanderWaal

The America's Got Talent winner graced the pink carpet in an eye-catching dress. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Grace VanderWaal shined in this shimmery sequined mid-length dress. She accessorized her look with Mary Jane pumps and socks, and a hat.

Farrah Abraham

The "Teen Mom" star brought her daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham, to the show. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Farrah Abraham, who wore a striped jumpsuit for the evening, had the best date of all ... her daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham.

Lilliana Vazquez

Lilliana Vazquez looked electrifying in her bold mini dress. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez stunned in an electric green minidress. She accessorized her dress with strappy metallic sandals, a chic topknot and hoops.

The Miz and Maryse Ouellet

The WWE stars matched with their black ensembles. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The Miz and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, matched in all black. He went for a suit jacket with a subtle pattern, while she rocked a sparkly mini-dress and open-toe booties.

Winnie Harlow

The model shimmered in her beaded dress. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Winnie Harlow looked radiant in a sheer long-sleeve dress with a high slit up the middle. It had lots of intricate beading, making it truly something special. Her metallic eye makeup matched her dress perfectly.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

The fashion designer made an elegant statement in this dress. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild went for a sweet and feminine look in this tiered white and black minidress with a matching bag and shoes.

Amber Rose

Amber Rose made a bold statement in this ensemble. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Amber Rose gave off major devil vibes in her red bodysuit with matching thigh-high boots and eye mask.

Bebe Rexha

The singer shined in silver. Evan Agostini / AP

Bebe Rexha shimmered in this two-piece ensemble with strappy silver sandals, statement earrings and smokey eye makeup.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea rocked the wet hair look for the evening. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Iggy Azalea wore leather dress with fit-and-flare skirt and knee-high boots.