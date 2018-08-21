See the hottest looks from the MTV VMAs pink carpet

Get Stuff We Love
The MTV Video Music Awards is one of music's biggest nights of the year, and the stars certainly brought the fashionable heat to the pink carpet.
From Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson to Jennifer Lopez, there were so many fabulous looks making a statement for the 2018 show at New York's Radio City Music Hall. Take a look to see which stars had TODAY Style buzzing!
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Newly engaged couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson hit the pink carpet together. She ditched her signature ponytail for a gorgeous blowout and wore glitter knee-high boots with her minidress.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez looked like a vision in this one-shoulder shimmery gown with ruching and a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with long flowing looks and bronze eye makeup.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively wore her fifth pantsuit in a row with this white one.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes went for a hunter green double-breasted suit for the evening.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown proved that a black jumpsuit is the new fashionable take on the classic little black dress with her outfit.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora rocked two of the night's biggest trends: dramatic eye makeup and a see-through gown
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag brought a very special accessory with them for the evening: their son, Gunner! Pratt went for a navy and red Gucci blazer and Gunner matched dad with his outfit. Montag wore a metallic minidress with a low back.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish went for a black and white see-through dress with beading and a matching head scarf.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner rocked a white double-breasted blazer style dress with gemstone buttons and a matching belt buckle.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss wore a gown with a double thigh-high slit. She accessorized her look with soft beach waves and glowy makeup.
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn went for a column strapless, purple gown with a high slit. It had lots of paillettes on it for extra glitz.
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick looked ready to party in sequins and feathers.
Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge rocked a one-shoulder sparkly minidress with a tousled ponytail and pointy metallic pumps.
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell gave major summer vibes in this orange minidress with slicked-back hair.
Cardi B
Cardi B wore a velvet off-the-shoulder dress with lots of ruching and matching sandals. She completed her look with a short pixie 'do and bold gemstone earrings.
Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco wore a sheer lace knee-length dress with bold, shimmery eye makeup and a high ponytail.
Grace VanderWaal
Grace VanderWaal shined in this shimmery sequined mid-length dress. She accessorized her look with Mary Jane pumps and socks, and a hat.
Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham, who wore a striped jumpsuit for the evening, had the best date of all ... her daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham.
Lilliana Vazquez
TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez stunned in an electric green minidress. She accessorized her dress with strappy metallic sandals, a chic topknot and hoops.
The Miz and Maryse Ouellet
The Miz and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, matched in all black. He went for a suit jacket with a subtle pattern, while she rocked a sparkly mini-dress and open-toe booties.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow looked radiant in a sheer long-sleeve dress with a high slit up the middle. It had lots of intricate beading, making it truly something special. Her metallic eye makeup matched her dress perfectly.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Nicky Hilton Rothschild went for a sweet and feminine look in this tiered white and black minidress with a matching bag and shoes.
Amber Rose
Amber Rose gave off major devil vibes in her red bodysuit with matching thigh-high boots and eye mask.
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha shimmered in this two-piece ensemble with strappy silver sandals, statement earrings and smokey eye makeup.
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea wore leather dress with fit-and-flare skirt and knee-high boots.