From glitz and glamour to wild and wacky fashion, the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards featured plenty of showstopping styles! The night was filled with fabulous fashion and a few surprising moments that simply took our breath away. We can't stop talking about these red carpet moments.

Melissa McCarthy

Mike Blake / Reuters

The funny lady dazzled on the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet in this metallic, wide-legged jumpsuit, which she paired with some sassy shades.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The silver screen siren and "Red Table Talk" host was ready to party in a sparkly silver suit and simple black pumps.

Elisabeth Moss

Mike Blake / Reuters

Moss sported this eye-catching velvet minidress with a fishnet sleeve and a three-dimensional snake.

Tiffany Haddish

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP - Getty Images

Haddish looked hot in a one-shouldered embellished gown with a single sleeve and a sexy slit.

Kiernan Shipka

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

There's so much going on in the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star's one-shouldered dress, but somehow, the hodgepodge of patterns and those impressive heels looked brilliant together on the red carpet.

The "Jersey Shore" Cast

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" is set to return this summer, and the lovely ladies of the reality show were on the same page wearing a black and white theme. We're particularly loving Jenni "JWoww" Farley's sexy blazer dress!

Gaten Matarazzo

Mike Blake / Reuters

The "Stranger Things" star looked dapper in a metallic denim jacket, black jeans and some cool kicks.

Noah Schnapp

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Schnapp joined his "Stranger Things" costars on the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet looking both age appropriate and wise beyond his years in a sleek patterned suit and eye-catching sneakers.

Audrina Patridge

Richard Shotwell / AP

While gearing up for the premiere of "The Hills: New Beginnings" next week, the reality star made a stylish appearance at last night's show in a slinky black halter dress with a major slit.

Heidi Montag

Mike Blake / Reuters

Patridge's costar Montag rocked the red carpet in a stylish, '70s-inspired navy flared jumpsuit.

Lindsey Vonn

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The athlete took her LBD to the next level with golden epaulets and tassels that totally stole the show.

Nick Cannon

Mike Blake / Reuters

Cannon loves Louis Vuitton! The actor and TV host gave the brand some major love with a bizarre ensemble consisting of a branded face mask, vest and sneakers, which he paired with cargo shorts and a red tank top.

Tana Mongeau

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP - Getty Images

The internet personality and rapper certainly caught our eye with this unique dollar bill dress complete with a silver money clip.