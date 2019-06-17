From glitz and glamour to wild and wacky fashion, the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards featured plenty of showstopping styles! The night was filled with fabulous fashion and a few surprising moments that simply took our breath away. We can't stop talking about these red carpet moments.
Melissa McCarthy
The funny lady dazzled on the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet in this metallic, wide-legged jumpsuit, which she paired with some sassy shades.
Jada Pinkett Smith
The silver screen siren and "Red Table Talk" host was ready to party in a sparkly silver suit and simple black pumps.
Elisabeth Moss
Moss sported this eye-catching velvet minidress with a fishnet sleeve and a three-dimensional snake.
Tiffany Haddish
Haddish looked hot in a one-shouldered embellished gown with a single sleeve and a sexy slit.
Kiernan Shipka
There's so much going on in the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star's one-shouldered dress, but somehow, the hodgepodge of patterns and those impressive heels looked brilliant together on the red carpet.
The "Jersey Shore" Cast
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" is set to return this summer, and the lovely ladies of the reality show were on the same page wearing a black and white theme. We're particularly loving Jenni "JWoww" Farley's sexy blazer dress!
Vinny and Pauly D dish on 'Double Shot at Love'April 18, 201904:13
Gaten Matarazzo
The "Stranger Things" star looked dapper in a metallic denim jacket, black jeans and some cool kicks.
Noah Schnapp
Schnapp joined his "Stranger Things" costars on the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet looking both age appropriate and wise beyond his years in a sleek patterned suit and eye-catching sneakers.
Audrina Patridge
While gearing up for the premiere of "The Hills: New Beginnings" next week, the reality star made a stylish appearance at last night's show in a slinky black halter dress with a major slit.
Heidi Montag
Patridge's costar Montag rocked the red carpet in a stylish, '70s-inspired navy flared jumpsuit.
'The Hills' cast talk on TODAY about rebooting the reality seriesJune 12, 201903:53
Lindsey Vonn
The athlete took her LBD to the next level with golden epaulets and tassels that totally stole the show.
Nick Cannon
Cannon loves Louis Vuitton! The actor and TV host gave the brand some major love with a bizarre ensemble consisting of a branded face mask, vest and sneakers, which he paired with cargo shorts and a red tank top.
Tana Mongeau
The internet personality and rapper certainly caught our eye with this unique dollar bill dress complete with a silver money clip.