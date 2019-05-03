Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 3, 2019, 2:22 PM UTC By TODAY

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Next Sunday marks the day of Mom.

When it comes to Mother's Day, most of us just want to spend some time with their family. Now whether that means enjoying a delicious brunch together or grilling out at a barbecue, Mom probably wants everyone to look nice!

To make that a reality, lifestyle expert Brooke Jaffe stopped by TODAY with outfit suggestions for every member of the family and every type of Mother's Day celebration.

Read on for Jaffe's stylish picks.

Mother's Day Brunch

Lemon Fit-And-Flare Dress, $60, Dress Barn

If florals aren't your thing, fruity prints seem like be a pretty sweet alternative. Jaffe chose this great springy dress for a formal brunch.

Ballet Flats, $15, H&M

Comfort is key on Mother's Day, so flats are the way to go. Jaffe picked this feminine lace pair to complement the lemony dress.

Aqua Woven Circle Earrings, $21 (normally $28), Bloomingdale's

To tie the whole look together, Jaffe opted for this pair of woven circle earrings. The subtle yellow detail is a great accent to the vibrant print of the dress.

Floral Bateau-Neck Sheath Dress, $100 (normally $149), Talbots

This classic bateau-neck dress is another great option for brunch. The two-tone floral print and reverse pattern hem detailing give the simple silhouette a fashionable feel.

Women's Slingback Pumps, $49 (normally $70), Macy's

White shoes are very on trend, so these slingback pumps seem like a great investment for spring. Not only can they be worn with the dress above, but they'd also pair well with any number of sundresses or jumpsuits.

Kate Spade Pearlette Drop Earrings, $68, Nordstrom

Pearl earrings are iconic for a reason. These dangling earrings would make a great addition to any outfit (or a great gift for Mom!).

Lemon Bow One-Piece, $29 (normally $36), Janie and Jack

We couldn't forget the littlest member of the brunch bunch! Jaffe selected this lemon-print onesie to complement her mom's dress.

Soft Bow Headband, $11 (normally $14), Janie and Jack

And she added a pretty bow headband to make the outfit feel extra special.

Mother's Day Barbecue

Striped Embroidered Tunic, $70, Zara

Even if you're celebrating Mother's Day with a casual cookout, you can still enjoy dressing up for the day. For an afternoon barbecue, Jaffe suggested this shirtdress with floral embroidery. It's festive without looking too dressy.

Adrita Hoop Earrings, $25 (originally $42), BaubleBar

Add a bright pop at the ear with these hoop earrings. They're on sale for 40% off right now, so it's the perfect time to treat yourself.

Aqua Wicker & Woven Basket Bag, $68, Bloomingdale's

It's time to swap out wintery leather clutches for something a little less stuffy. This wicker purse is a great alternative because the wide handle can slip all the way up your arm for easy hands-free maneuvering when necessary.

Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slides, $90, Nordstrom

These slides might just become your new summer shoe obsession. The cutout detailing looks luxurious but you can easily dress these down with jeans or a casual dress.

Girls' Flutter-Sleeve Rickrack Dress in Stripe, $60, J.Crew

We can't get enough of this cute little dress. Because it's red, white and blue, you might end up pulling this one out again come July 4.

Odin Knit Hoodie, $62, Egg New York

Dressing small dudes can be tough, but Jaffe knocked it out of the park with this striped hoodie. It's perfect for spring weather when nights can still get a bit chilly.

Boys Stretch Stanton Short in Chino, $35, J.Crew

Pair the cozy sweatshirt with a pair of classic chino shorts to keep the outfit from looking too much like sportswear.

Mother's Day Dinner and a Show

Surf Gypsy Smocked Bodice Maxi Dress, $88, Bloomingdale's

For a fancier Mother's Day fete, Jaffe recommended this maxi dress. The off-the-shoulder, smocked bodice and flowing skirt make it a really flattering silhouette for most.

Distressed Denim Jean Jacket, $45, Old Navy

Top off the dress with a denim jacket, like this one from Old Navy. It's a classic piece that you'll pull out over and over again.

Rails Girls' Sandy Stripe & Ruffled Dress, $68, Bloomingdale's

Jaffe picked this pink striped number for the little ones. The sherbet-inspired color scheme will be in style all summer long.

For more Mother's Day recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!