Ready to save? Amazon Prime Day 2018 is just a few days away — July 16, to be exact. But, the pre-Prime Day deals have already started.

We've found all the best deals you can already score on Amazon. To take advantage of the sales, just sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (which, of course, you can always cancel later) and get to shopping. We'll update this page as new deals come our way.

For more information on our Prime Day coverage, visit the Amazon Prime Day hub on TODAY.com.

Deals from Thursday, July 12

Calvin Klein Baby Boys' Top with Woven Shortall, $12 (normally $30), Amazon

Now through July 15th, you can save up to 50 percent off Calvin Klein kid's clothing. This overall outfit has a 5-star rating from Amazon reviewers and is selling out fast.

Amazon Echo Show, $130 (usually $230), Amazon

The largest Amazon Alexa device with a screen lets you control smart home appliances, listen to the news, order pizza and do tons of other cool, automated stuff. From now through July 17th, Prime members save $100 on the device.

Etekcity Portable Air Mattress with Rechargeable Pump, $55 (normally $80), Amazon

This air mattress is designed for outdoor use, and the thick, nontoxic PVC material makes it perfect for camping.

Avantree Wireless Bluetooth Foldable Headphones, $49 (normally $70), Amazon

These folding headphones come in a variety of styles and can last up to 40 hours on one charge. More than 4,300 Amazon reviewers are raving about them.

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger, $26 (normally $38), Amazon

Set your phone on top of this handy little charger and it will do all the work.

Lark&Ro Women's Short Sleeve Shirt Dress, $52 (normally $75), Amazon

Right now, you can get 40 percent off women's fashion on Amazon. This includes everything from work wear to accessories.

Pinzon Lightweight Shed-Resistant Down Comforter, $46 (normally $55), Amazon

This lightweight comforter is filled with 75 percent down to give a ventilated feeling of warmth, making it ideal for summer weather.

Obsidian Sunglasses for Women or Men, $40 (normally $99), Amazon

These round-framed sunglasses come in three colors and are a whopping 60 percent off. We also love this aviator pair that's available for $32.

Alphabetz Stroller Rain Cover, $9, Amazon

This stroller cover comes in a universal size to fits most strollers. It's easy to use (you simply unfold it and place it on top of your stroller), and is ventilated for Baby's comfort.

Plus, don't miss the deal on Amazon's most popular robotic vacuum. We spotted it on Tuesday, July 10, but it's still 40 percent off now!

Shop the vacuum deal here: Ecovacs Amazon Prime Day deal.

And, this mattress deal was so steep, we put together a separate alert for it — Prime Day Deal Alert: 36 percent off an Amazon Choice mattress with free pillows.

