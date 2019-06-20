At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

It may be a gloomy morning on the plaza, but that just gives us all the more reason to brighten up someone's day with a beautiful Ambush Makeover!

Today, style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari surprised a mother and daughter from Wisconsin who are both celebrating their birthdays!

After a morning of hair, makeup and wardrobe changes, they look fabulous and ready to party in these chic summer looks.

KAREN WEGENKE

Karen Wegenke is celebrating her 60th birthday. A longtime fan of the show, she watches Ambush Makeover every week and came to New York City specifically to get ambushed!

Jean Jacket

Classic Denim Jacket, $94, J.Crew

This denim jacket is a staple for any season. Martin chose this piece because it's made for layering.

Style & Co. Denim Jacket, $54, Macy's

This denim jacket is available in a darker wash but offers the same look for less.

V-neck Top

Sleeveless V-Neck Top, $49, Nordstrom

This bold print pairs flawlessly with any solid pant. The flattering V-neck is work appropriate but also makes this top great for weekend wear.

Floral Printed Sleeveless V-Neck, $34, Banana Republic

This V-neck from Banana Republic offers a more relaxed fit with a flowy bottom.

Straight-Leg Jeans

Marilyn High Waist Straight Jeans, $73, Nordstrom

Martin selected these stretchy denim jeans because they're super comfortable and stylish. The slimming dark wash and high waist make for the perfect fit.

The High-Rise Skinny Jean, $68, Everlane

Everlane's high waist jeans are available in a variety of washes, from black to dark indigo. The skinny fit still fits comfortably with a touch of stretch.

Embellished Heels

Mimi Flower-Embellished Block Heel Sandals, $149, Talbots

The denim print on these sandals add a bit of flair to your typical summer look. Martin chose this pair for its memory foam footbed that provides all-day comfort.

Bellini Patch Sandal , $60, DSW

These patchwork sandals offer a different take on denim with the same heel and have a 4.6 star rating!

Floral Earrings

Amariah Flower Resin Drop Earrings, $15, Baublebar

These Baublebar earrings are a great statement accessory. Wear them on a night out or with your favorite basic tee to complete the look.

Tiande Oversize Flower Resin Earrings, $9, Amazon

For a brighter statement piece, these pink oversize flower earrings from Tiande are just as cute and inexpensive!

Round Sunglasses

Warby Parker Langley Sunglasses, Starting at $145, Warby Parker

These large round frames are trendy and cool. Since they're black you can easily throw them on every day to add a bit of edge to any summer look.

SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses, $13 (usually $16), Amazon

For only $13, we're also loving these black round sunnies. They're also available in six other color options.

KRISTY ERICKSON

Wegenke's daughter, Kristy Erickson, also got to join in the fun. She is celebrating her 30th birthday and was excited for a fresh new look.

Wrap Dress

Lattice Knit Wrap Dress, $116 (normally $129), Ann Taylor

Bright green is a great summer color and this wrap dress is perfect to wear to the office or hanging out on the weekend. It features a soft and stretchy material with a flattering cinched waist that ties on the side.

Le Vonfort Crossover V-Neck Casual Faux Wrap Dress, $24, Amazon

For an option that's more affordable, we found this dress on Amazon — it's also flattering and simple, but with a fun print.

Denim Wedges

Amma Denim Wedge Sandals, $138, Ann Taylor

Denim wedges are such a fun and trendy summertime shoe. They have a padded footbed for comfort and an adjustable buckle at the ankle for a secure fit.

CL By Laundry Booming Wedge Sandal, $45, DSW

We had to do a double take because these denim wedges are so similar to the ones above — but for less than half the price! Definitely another great option.

Tortoiseshell Sunglasses

Warby Parker Downing Wide Sunglasses, Starting at $95, Warby Parker

And no summer look is complete without a pair of stylish sunglasses. We love that the green lenses on these complement the dress nicely.

BP. 52mm Oversize Mirrored Sunglasses, $16, Nordstrom

If you like the printed frame look, then you'll love this $16 option from Nordstrom. They're big, fun and a great statement accessory.

