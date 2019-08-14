“Nobody was making anything that didn't contain heavy inclusions of synthetics or harsher chemicals to care for curly, multicultural hair," she said. "It was as if they weren't trying, or didn't care. I felt shut out."

Hennegan called upon a few cosmetic chemist friends to help her create a formula that would truly address the hair needs of multitextured and curly hair.

“They said they'd try to help me create something with new technology," she said. "That was important to me, because I think so much of what's out in the market is the same-old formulations with a little magic pixie dust sprinkled on top. I wanted to create something that drew from plant-based materials and was authentically good.”

The hair struggle is real

The hair struggle has been a constant reality for the suburban Chicago physician and her three daughters. Over the years, Hennegan said she’s tried countless products made for multiethnic hair — both alone and together — and has struck out more often than not.

“As a biracial girl with a white mom who had never had to deal with unruly, curly hair like mine, we had many a battle with unnecessary tears and anger," said Hennegan, whose father was black. "It was terribly frustrating. As I grew older and cared for my own hair, I still struggled. As the mom of three daughters who each have a different hair texture and hair type, the challenge and frustration had been amplified.”

Hennegan and her daughters certainly aren’t alone in their experience. Women with multiethnic hair face a set of unique hair challenges that can make the hair care process frustrating at times.

“Two of the most important factors that make ethnic hair unique are, a) the angle at which the follicle is embedded into the scalp, and b) the tightness of the spiral or coil of the hair shaft,” said dermatologist Fran Cook-Bolden, MD.

“Curly, tightly coiled and kinky hair is very fragile," she continued. "Because of these challenging and unique structural features, the natural scalp oils do not run down the shaft with the same ease as straight hair, leaving the hair dull, dry, fragile and vulnerable."

And that makes conditioning even more important. Celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, whose clients include Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union and Leona Lewis, has some advice for women with this hair type: “Condition the hair weekly or moisturize the hair every other day if needed. Also try using a leave-in conditioner,” she said. “Trim your hair every two months, and please don’t overdo it with heat."