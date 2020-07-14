This mom looks just like Jennifer Aniston, and the internet can't get over it

When a mom and interior design blogger who goes by The Kindred Ginger on social media got a new haircut, Instagram commenters had a lot of opinions about her updated look.

Kindred Ginger, whose first name is Caitlin, recently went viral because so many people thought she had such a striking resemblance to Jennifer Aniston. The original post that called attention to the similarities was shared by her stylist, Stephanie Carrillo of Orange County, California.

In the photo in question, Caitlin's wavy locks are front and center as she smiles slightly. The color of her hair has similar shades to Aniston's, and the overall look definitely gives off vibes of Rachel Green, Aniston's character on the NBC sitcom "Friends."

"Rachel is that you?!?!?!?!?!" wrote one Instagram user.

"This is so funny!!! Russ and Richelle (new name I gave her). Haha," commented another, referencing Rachel's on-again, off-again relationship with Ross Geller, David Schwimmer's character on "Friends."

In Caitlin's Instagram stories, she shared her thoughts on becoming the internet's new favorite celebrity doppelgänger. (TODAY has reached out to Caitlin for additional comment.)

"It's very surreal that that's happened," she said. "It feels kind of weird to have ... your picture plastered all over the internet. It's just very strange. It's been a little funky for me the last 24 hours with that happening and the messages and things I've been getting."

Jennifer Aniston and "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry in 1995. KMazur / WireImage

She revealed that she's gotten more followers from this experience and shared a message for them, as well.

"I am here to bring joy, friendship, to uplift all those that listen and follow in a time when we need that," she told them.

Last, she addressed whether she, herself, sees the resemblance.

"I truly don't think I look like Jennifer Aniston, but I'm very flattered," she quipped.