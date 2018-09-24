Get Stuff We Love

'Modern Family' star dressed as Duchess Meghan might be the best Halloween costume

This could not be more perfect.
by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet dressed up as the former Meghan Markle
Eric Stonestreet is seen dressed as Meghan Markle -- complete with fascinator hat -- as the cast of 'Modern Family' was filming their upcoming Halloween special on location in Los Angeles.BACKGRID

Is this already the best Halloween costume of 2018?

A few behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming "Modern Family" Halloween episode have been released, revealing Cameron Tucker’s absolutely hilarious costume.

Cam, played by Eric Stonestreet, will apparently dress up as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and his costume could not be more perfect.

'Modern Family' Halloween special, Meghan Markle
Priceless!BACKGRID

He copied Meghan's look from the Trooping the Colour parade in June, from her off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress right down to her asymmetrical fascinator and dark, flowing waves.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Cam's costume pays tribute to the duchess's famous Trooping The Colour outfit from June. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

He even mastered her royal body language, crossing his hands demurely in front of him just like the duchess. So regal!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
The off-the-shoulder look was clearly memorable for the TV show's writers. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

The funny snapshot was captured as the “Modern Family” cast filmed the upcoming Halloween episode last week in Los Angeles.

Naturally, Cam’s husband on the show, Mitchell — played by ginger-haired Tyler Ferguson — is going as Prince Harry.

"Modern Family" Halloween
Of course Mitchell is Prince Harry!BACKGRID

It’s no surprise that the “Modern Family” crew is pulling out all the stops for this year’s Halloween episode. The upcoming 10th season, which premieres this week, may be the last full season of the beloved sitcom — though there may also be a shorter 11th season in the works after that, according to Deadline.

Eric Stonestreet talks possible end to 'Modern Family' with Hoda and Jason Kennedy

Jun.20.201804:04

In any case, Mitch and Cam could not look more stunning as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Who knows if the royals are “Modern Family” fans, but we like to think Harry and Meghan would be proud!

