Model Nina Agdal blasts magazine for body-shaming her: 'I embrace my curves'

Model Nina Agdal knows that a healthy body is a picture-perfect body, but according to her recent experience with an unnamed magazine, the fashion world still has much to learn.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated model shared a shockingly true story on Instagram Friday. Agdal was unapologetically shamed for her appearance, after posing for a cover shoot this past year.

“Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry,” Agdal captioned an image of herself from that photo shoot, wearing just a pair of Oscar de la Renta jeans.

After accepting a job with a “creative team (she) believed in,” Agdal recounted the aftermath. “My agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it ‘did not reflect well on my talent’ and ‘did not fit their market.’”

According to Agdal, the unnamed publisher alleged that the young model’s look “deviated” from her highly acclaimed portfolio and that she failed to fit into the sample sizes of clothes.

Agdal called these claims lies and fought back saying, “If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body - I have an athletic build and healthy curves.”

The Danish model took the fashion industry by storm as a “16 year old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits.” Nine years later, Agdal works to maintain a healthier physique while furthering her career.

“After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before,” Agdal wrote.

“I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane.”