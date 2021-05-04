Model Hunter McGrady reveals her 23-year-old brother has died

Hunter McGrady is mourning the loss of her younger brother, Tynan.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who turned 28 on Tuesday, posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late brother Tuesday morning on Instagram.

"The most gut wrenching words I’ve ever had to write in my life, one that no one ever wants to. My chest is heavy and I feel like I’ll never breathe again, I don’t know how this pain repairs or if it ever feels like life can live again. My baby brother went to be with the Lord on May 1st," McGrady wrote alongside a slideshow of photos showing her and her brother over the years.

McGrady, who's expecting her first child with husband Brian Keys, called Tynan "the most kind, gentle, loving, beautiful, intelligent, funny human being this earth has ever known."

Hunter McGrady included this photo of her and her brother, Tynan, in an emotional post on Instagram announcing Tynan's death. huntermcgrady/Instagram

"If you know me you know I rave about my brother, he is and will always be the love of my life," she continued. "I would text my brother every single night the words 'Goodnight I love you ❤️' because I never wanted a day to go by without him knowing how much I love and adore him."

The model went on to call Tynan, who was just weeks away from graduating from San Francisco State University with a computer engineering degree, "brilliant."

"I’ve never known someone to be so passionate about computer engineering, coding, cars, and gaming. He was knowledgeable about this stuff beyond belief, he would show me his homework and I felt like Einstein was showing me something," she shared.

"There is no telling why these things happen, why accidents happen, why life is taken too short. I’m so grateful for beautiful the 23 years God gave us with him. I know we will meet again because the Bible says so," she wrote, before adding a quote from the Book of Revelation.

McGrady concluded her post, "Thank you for making me a big sister. Thank you for your heart. Goodnight my sweet beautiful Bubba, I love you ❤️."

Model Tess Holliday shared her condolences, mentioned McGrady's sister and fellow model, Michaela McGrady, in the comments of McGrady's post. (Michaela McGrady posted her own emotional tribute to Tynan, calling him "the baby of the family and the light in all of our lives.")

"I am so sorry Hunter. If he was anything like you and Michaela, I know he was as extraordinary person," wrote Holliday. "I’m sending love and prayers to your family, and know that Bubba will be y’all always 🤍🕊I love you."