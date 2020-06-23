Model Emily Ratajkowski goes blonde, dyes her hair for first time ever

Model Emily Ratajkowski is about to find out if blondes really do have more fun!

The 29-year-old, known for her iconic brown tresses, debuted a bright blonde look on Tuesday to her Instagram with the caption "BLONDE."

Ratajkowski hasn't ever dyed her hair before, so this look is a real change of pace for her.

Her Instagram story Tuesday featured a bunch more videos of her feeling the new look. At one point, she captioned a post "I did it!"

Her hair is cut into long layers with framing around the face, and her blonde tresses have dark roots, making it easier to maintain during a pandemic.

Ratajkowski shows off her new blonde look in a promotion for Kerastase. Courtesy of Kerastase

Ratajkowski is a brand ambassador for Kérastase, a haircare product company. The company said in a release she had been "thinking about" changing her look for "quite some time."

“I’ve never colored my hair or changed the length significantly in my entire life! I’m absolutely thrilled that Kérastase gave me their blessing to become a blonde," Ratajkowski said in a statement. "I just celebrated my birthday and am so happy to be coming out of quarantine with a fresh new look. Beauty is meant to be fun and expressive and this is definitely, hands down, the most fun I’ve ever had with my look before."

Ratajkowski will be the face of the brand's "Blond Absolu" collection going forward.