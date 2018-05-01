Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Miss America contestants will no longer traipse across the stage wearing swimsuits. That’s because the women will no longer be judged on their physical appearance, according to the organization that runs the national contest.

The Miss America Organization announced its "groundbreaking" decision to scrap the swimsuit challenge in a statement Tuesday morning.

"This change in format signals the end of the swimsuit portion of the competition," the organization said. "In its place, each candidate will participate in a live interactive session with the judges, where she will highlight her achievements and goals in life and how she will use her talents, passion, and ambition to perform the job of Miss America."

Miss America contestants participate in the last-ever swimsuit competition last September 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Getty Images

The organization said it also will alter its evening gown competition to "now give participants the freedom to outwardly express their self-confidence in evening attire of their choosing while discussing how they will advance their social impact initiatives."

The talent portion of the event will remain intact.

“We are no longer a pageant," said Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News host who chairs the Miss America Organization's board of trustees. "Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent, and empowerment.”