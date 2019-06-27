Minka Kelly is switching things up! The actress, who nearly always has a rich, brunette hair color, showed off a platinum blond wig on the set of the DC Universe original show "Titans."

And in case some people thought the striking color was a permanent change, Kelly clarified in the Instagram caption: “(It’s a wig. These were taken at work).”

Wig or not, fans were loving the look and many commented that she was giving off Daenerys Targaryen vibes from "Game of Thrones."

This isn’t the first time Kelly has shown off the long, blond locks she dons to portray Dawn Granger on "Titans."

In May, Kelly posted a silly photo with costar Alan Ritchson. Bundled up in a winter coat and sticking her tongue out, Kelly captioned the image with a series of emojis. She also tagged both DC Universe and Titans’ Instagram handles in the photo. Fans got super excited to see the duo back together again for another season.

Other than wearing wigs for work, Kelly typically keeps her hairstyle low-key. She tends to have long, chestnut-colored hair with gorgeous caramel highlights (she had a slightly darker color while playing Lyla Garrity on "Friday Night Lights.")

Maintaining soft, luscious locks is something Kelly knows a lot about, having posted this video of herself getting a deep-conditioning treatment at the salon.

Even though the blond isn’t here to stay, fans can get another look at it when "Titans" season 2 premieres later this year.