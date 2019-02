Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 27, 2019, 6:11 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

You know when you're headed out the door and you want to carry only a single bobby pin and a folded stick of gum? Well, maybe you need this purse!

The fashion world is obsessing over these new mini handbags from French label Jacquemus.

The mini bags got a lot of love at Paris Fashion Week. Francois Guillot / AFP - Getty Images

But they’re not just mini … they’re micro. As in, they're so small that the handle just hooks over one finger.

So practical! Richard Bord / WireImage

The French designer gifted the unbelievably small “Le Chiquito” bags to some people attending the Jacquemus autumn/winter show at Paris Fashion Week, along with tiny invitations.

Models also carried them down the runway and posed with them in photos, although it was hard to even spot the teeny handbags at times.

Can you spot the mini handbag in this picture? Richard Bord / WireImage

They may be practically microscopic, but the price certainly isn’t. One of these purses will set you back around $500, depending on the design.

The handcrafted bags are available in orange, blue and green soft suede on the Jacquemus website. Other, slightly different designs are also available in yellow, light blue and pale green.

What is this ... a bag for ants? Jacquemus.com

Some of the styles at Paris Fashion Week also had a helpful crossbody strap, including this different micro bag from the same designer.

It’s hard to imagine how you would use these miniscule purses — maybe for carrying a ring, or a folded dollar bill or one tiny key? (Or, maybe you know an American Girl doll in need of a luxury handbag upgrade?)

They even look too small to carry a pair of earbud headphones, although as some people online have been pointing out, they may fit just one wireless Apple AirPod.

Maybe it’s true that good things come in small packages … just get ready to travel light!