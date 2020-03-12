She looks ageless!

Ming-Na Wen stepped out Monday for the world premiere of "Mulan," the live-action adaptation of the Disney film of the same name, nearly 22 years after the animated movie premiered in June 1998.

The 56-year-old actress wore an embroidered floral ballgown designed by Mark Zunino for the Hollywood event, writing on Twitter that she "truly felt like a glam princess."

This beautiful gown is designed by my dear friend, @Mark_Zunino. 👏🏼👏🏼



Fans were excited to see Wen all smiles on the red carpet.

"22 years later and you still look flawless. wow," wrote one commenter.

"You still look the same! Amazing," added another fan.

Fellow actor Peter Kelamis agreed with the sentiment, commenting, "I have said it before...this lovely woman...simply DOES NOT AGE!"

The "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star voiced the titular character in the animated classic and then reprised her role in the 2004 sequel, "Mulan II."

The new "Mulan" is scheduled for release in theaters on March 27 and stars Liu Yifei as the young female warrior who disguises herself as a man to join the army.

Actresses Ming-Na Wen and Liu Yifei attend the premiere of Disney's "Mulan" in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

The live-action movie also features an original soundtrack with Christina Aguilera returning to sing a new single, "Loyal Brave True."

The pop singer also attended the premiere at Dolby Theatre, wearing a pink and red Galia Lahav gown, matching red latex boots and a blond and pink topknot.

The Grammy winner contributed to the 1998 soundtrack as well, recording the song, "Reflection" when she was 17.