Millie Bobby Brown shares how shaving her head empowered her, and fans respond

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Playing her breakout role as telekinetic teen Eleven in "Stranger Things" meant Millie Bobby Brown had to shave off her hair, and she couldn't have been happier about it.

The star of the Netflix hit and fashion-forward teen opened up in a series of tweets over the weekend about how shaving her head was an "empowering" moment, which inspired fans to respond with their own stories.

The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire. pic.twitter.com/k65c7dGId1 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 14, 2018

Brown, 13, also posted a behind-the-scenes video of the day her long locks were shorn off after tweeting, "I miss my shaved head."

Millie Bobby Brown became an instant sensation as Eleven in the first season of "Stranger Things." Netflix

"The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life,'' she wrote. "The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire."

shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too x — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 14, 2018

Brown, who had longer hair in Season 2 of "Stranger Things," caused many fans to share their own emotional pictures of shaving their heads.

My 7 year old wanted to be Eleven for Halloween. When I asked her what she wanted to do with her hair she just said, "Shave it," with a straight face. So we did. She LOVES Stranger Things and the character you play means a lot to her. pic.twitter.com/63dUGYqcZx — Knights of Ben (@DorianDarkstar) January 14, 2018

@milliebbrown shaving my head was one of the coolest experiences of my life! Felt like such a badass pic.twitter.com/50rkAi2HqE — abominable snowang️ (@angeladifranco7) January 15, 2018

15 years ago I was diagnosed with Cancer & my hair fell out in clumps. The most empowering, freeing moment of my life was when I shaved it all off and took control!Thank you for rocking your bald head

& proving that bald is beautiful! pic.twitter.com/tAB3UC2hOt — Cristin Buckley (@BenWasHere_inc) January 15, 2018

Brown has been a regular source of inspiration, revealing last year that she is deaf in one ear but hasn't let it stop her from pursuing her dreams of singing and acting.