Holy moly ... or should we say, Millie!

After sporting a stylish bob for quite some time, Millie Bobby Brown appears to be ditching her short strands. The "Stranger Things" star just debuted her longest hairstyle yet — flowing curls and delicate, face-framing tendrils — and we almost didn't recognize her.

In a nod to her new role in the film "Enola Holmes," the 15-year-old captioned the post "i love you enola."

Brown is currently filming the Sherlock Holmes spin-off, which is based on a series of books and set to be released next year. She's also picking up some producing skills on the film set.

In recent months, the actress has been rocking her signature bob haircut, so we're pretty sure she didn't just sprout long locks overnight. The new 'do is likely a wig or extensions to help Brown channel her character, Enola, the sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes.

Brown looks gorgeous all the same, and we wonder if it'll inspire her to grow out her locks for real!

See Millie Bobby Brown's hair changes:

Beauty with a bob

Stylish bob? Check! Hot highlights? Check! Brown has been working this trendy style for quite some time.

Perky ponytail

This spring, Brown had fun with extensions, rocking a wavy, bouncy ponytail on the red carpet.

Bold bangs

For a photo shoot with W Magazine, the fashionista sported bangs and a retro updo.

Sleek and slick

Brown has experimented with several bold looks on "Stranger Things," including this slicked back style.

Beautiful bob

No growing pains here! The 15-year-old grew out her pixie cut with grace.

Curly gal

As she grew out her pixie, the actress wore her hair in many different styles, one of which was very curly.

Short and sweet

She is committed to her craft! Brown shaved her head for her role in the first season of "Stranger Things."

Blast from the past

The 15-year-old shared this adorable flashback photo of herself rocking curly, dirty blond locks.