Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

We barely recognized Mila Kunis with her new bob and blunt bangs

The actress has a brand new look!

by Brittany Loggins / / Source: TODAY
Mila main art
Mila Kunis looks gorgeous no matter what hairstyle she's rocking!AFP/Getty Images

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Mila Kunis has a new hairstyle, and to say it's fierce would be an understatement.

The actress, known for her wavy locks and middle part, struck a different chord at the Billboard Music Awards when she showed off her latest 'do: bold bangs and a short bob.

Mila Kunis Billboard Music Awards
The new look is so stylish!AFP - Getty Images

Most fans got their first look at the style on the red carpet before Kunis presented Taylor Swift with an award, but it was actually first unveiled on Instagram by her stylist, Chad Wood.

"Bangs and bobs are this year's theme for sure," Wood wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjBP1XVlvG9

While Kunis is gorgeous no matter what, this style seems to especially highlight her big brown eyes. Her trendy, metallic blue eye makeup didn't hurt either!

Here's a look at her past hairstyles:

Mila Kunis hair
Kunis was rocking long, relaxed waves at Spike TV's 5th annual "Guys Choice" Awards in 2011. Getty Images

This photo was taken in 2011, but it's style still feels modern. We're loving the long, relaxed waves.

Mila Kunis
Kunis opted for straight locks in 2013 at the European premier of "Oz: The Great and Powerful" in London.Reuters

With a middle part and long layers, Kunis' cut looked just as appropriate with formalwear as it did with a casual jeans-and-a-T-shirt outfit.

Mila Kunis
Kunis rocked lots of volume in 2016 as she posed for a picture after ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ.WireImage

Pump up the volume! These beachy waves made for the perfect relaxed vibe.

Mila Kunis bob
Kunis was sporting her bob earlier this year as well. Getty Images

The mom to Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1, cut her hair in a shoulder-grazing lob with a side part and loose waves in 2017.

Now, she's taken an even bigger risk by going shorter and trendier. Way to go, Mila!

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

TODAY loves ... Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

00:59

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today