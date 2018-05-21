We barely recognized Mila Kunis with her new bob and blunt bangs

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Mila Kunis has a new hairstyle, and to say it's fierce would be an understatement.

The actress, known for her wavy locks and middle part, struck a different chord at the Billboard Music Awards when she showed off her latest 'do: bold bangs and a short bob.

The new look is so stylish! AFP - Getty Images

Most fans got their first look at the style on the red carpet before Kunis presented Taylor Swift with an award, but it was actually first unveiled on Instagram by her stylist, Chad Wood.

"Bangs and bobs are this year's theme for sure," Wood wrote on Instagram.

While Kunis is gorgeous no matter what, this style seems to especially highlight her big brown eyes. Her trendy, metallic blue eye makeup didn't hurt either!

Here's a look at her past hairstyles:

Kunis was rocking long, relaxed waves at Spike TV's 5th annual "Guys Choice" Awards in 2011. Getty Images

This photo was taken in 2011, but it's style still feels modern. We're loving the long, relaxed waves.

Kunis opted for straight locks in 2013 at the European premier of "Oz: The Great and Powerful" in London. Reuters

With a middle part and long layers, Kunis' cut looked just as appropriate with formalwear as it did with a casual jeans-and-a-T-shirt outfit.

Kunis rocked lots of volume in 2016 as she posed for a picture after ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ. WireImage

Pump up the volume! These beachy waves made for the perfect relaxed vibe.

Kunis was sporting her bob earlier this year as well. Getty Images

The mom to Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1, cut her hair in a shoulder-grazing lob with a side part and loose waves in 2017.

Now, she's taken an even bigger risk by going shorter and trendier. Way to go, Mila!