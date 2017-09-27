Mila Kunis is giving us fall hair inspiration with her new, wavy bob

share tweet pin email

Mila Kunis surprised us back in June when she chopped her long strands into a blunt bob — and she just switched up her look again for fall!

The “Bad Moms” actress debuted a flirty bob at a promotional event for Jim Beam this week. She hasn’t lost too much length, but her stylist, Renato Campora, gave her a more layered cut and added in some soft, full waves.

Campora, who also recently styled Kate Hudson’s buzz cut, shared a photo of Kunis’ gorgeous new look on Instagram.

Fresh #haircut for #MilaKunis❤️#makeup by @muatraceylevy#hairbyrenatocampora A post shared by Renato Campora🇮🇹🇫🇷🇺🇸 (@renatocampora) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

The 34-year-old actress paired her shoulder-grazing hairdo with an asymmetrical black top and leather pencil skirt.

Getty Images for Jim Beam Kunis showed off her flirty, textured bob at the official launch party for Jim Beam Vanilla on Sept. 25.

She sported a similar cut back in July 2016, but that turned out to be a super-realistic faux bob. Maybe she was giving this year’s style a test run!

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Mila Kunis attends the "Bad Moms" premiere on July 18, 2016 in New York City.

Up until recently, though, Kunis mainly stuck to her long, dark tresses, like these bombshell waves on the SAG Awards red carpet in 2011.

FilmMagic Kunis opted for glamorous, full waves at the 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The actress also regularly opted for sleek, long styles with warm undertones.

FilmMagic The actress showed off her sleek, long strands at an event for Burberry on April 16, 2015.

In 2016, she wore gorgeous, natural waves at an event in New York.

WireImage Kunis sported long, beachy waves when she and the cast of "Bad Moms" rang the closing bell at Nasdaq on July 28, 2016 in New York City.

Earlier this year, she was back to her smooth, shiny strands paired with a dramatic side part.

WireImage Kunis rocked sleek, shiny strands at an event in Los Angeles earlier this year.

We're not sure if Kunis will grow her hair long again or stick with her bob, but we do know she looks stunning either way!