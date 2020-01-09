Mike Pence's daughter shares 1st photo from her wedding day

Charlotte Pence, the daughter of Vice President Mike Pence, has shared the first official photo from her wedding day.

The children’s book author and her husband, Navy Lt. Henry Bond, exchanged vows last month at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

“Forever your hand in mine,” Pence wrote on Instagram.

In the picture, Pence and Bond are seen passing under a saber arch, a military tradition in which swords are used to salute a newly married couple.

For the ceremony, Pence wore a flowy, off-the-shoulder gown, with a daisy pin from her grandmother tucked into her veil.

“I can tell you, it’s bigger than I thought I would want,” she said of the dress in an interview with USA Today, ahead of the wedding. “It’s definitely not what I was expecting to get.”

She noted that her bridesmaids would be in burgundy. As for more photos from the occasion, Pence clarified on Twitter that her nuptials had a "no cell phone / pictures policy" and that she'd share more soon.

Pence was introduced to Bond in 2017, by her brother, Michael Pence, a pilot in the Marine Corps. Michael knew Bond from flight school training in Mississippi, and had a feeling the two would it off.

“He started conspiring a little with his wife, talking about how Henry really reminded them of me,” Pence told USA Today. “Henry I just shared a lot of the same views about life and faith and I think they were excited to see if anything happened.”

Pence announced her engagement news in June on Instagram with photos from the beach proposal.

“I said ‘yes,’ and then I said ‘thanks’ a lot because I didn’t know what else to say,’” she wrote. “”I love you. Let’s do this.”