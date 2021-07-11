Michelle Williams sang about being a survivor and an independent woman with her Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum selling group Destiny’s Child, so she knows a thing or two about being crafty and self-sufficient.

On Saturday, Williams shared a humorous and possibly relatable story on Twitter about how she cared for her feet when she didn’t have any lotion available.

Please don’t judge me but I just used vegetable oil on my feet! I’m at a location that doesn’t have lotion, I ran out of my own so I snuck some oil out of this establishment’s kitchen! 😂 — Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) July 10, 2021

“Please don’t judge me but I just used vegetable oil on my feet!,” Williams tweeted to her over 800,000 followers. “I’m at a location that doesn’t have lotion, I ran out of my own so I snuck some oil out of this establishment’s kitchen!”

Fans and followers of the 41-year-old singer and author responded with hilarious reactions.

“Michelle…” Kalen Allen, a correspondent at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” simply responded.

"Ash prevention by any means necessary," added another follower.

“Better that than to read about your ashy feet in the Inquirer,” wrote another.

One fan commented, "Boooo, I'm not judging you but this is hilarious 🤣 😂"

"Literally a survivor," pointed out one follower.

Some users came to Williams’ defense, saying kitchen oils help them care for their own skin.

“Really Surprise Why A lot Of People Think This is Strange…,” one Twitter user responded. “People Always Told Me That I Have A Beautiful Glow Flawless Skin. I Believe Because I Use Vegetable Oil After Shower Everytime. I Love Grapeseed Oil, RoseHip Oil, Jojoba Oil, Argan Oil, Almond Oil, Coconut Oil, Olive Oil.”

In 2017, TODAY Style asked the experts to spill their go-to tips and tricks for luminous skin, and vegetable shortening from the kitchen pantry was number one!

"It provides a relatively allergen-free and highly emollient moisturizer for parched skin," Dr. Melanie Palm, board-certified dermatologist with the American Academy of Dermatology, told us.

Another kitchen staple dermatologists sweetly swear by? Honey!

"It can be used to help treat anything from skin irritation, minor cuts or burns, or even pimples," said Dr. Josh Zeichner, board-certified dermatologist with the American Academy of Dermatology.

So while Williams was in a bind, she just may have been on to something.

Michelle Williams speaks during the 2021 Virtual Essence Festival of Culture on June 6, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Josh Brasted / Getty Images

The "Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life — And Can Save Yours" author is no stranger to sharing personal details about her life and publishing humorous photos and videos on her social media accounts.

Last month, when many internet users criticized Destiny’s Child’s 2005 hit, “Cater 2 U,” for lyrics that celebrate catering to a man, the gospel singer posted a humorous response on Instagram to address everyone’s concerns.

“My name is Merleen and I heard that y’all wanna cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child?” she said with a cartoon filter on her face. “Oh honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to and you gave your little pearls to swine. Don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child!”