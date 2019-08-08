Michelle Williams is growing out her signature pixie cut!

The actress showed off a noticeably longer 'do at the New York City screening of her film "After the Wedding," and the look is a major change from the short pixie she's been rocking for quite some time.

The 38-year-old wore her brand-new bob sleek and straight with a striking side part and paired it with an embellished satin silver dress.

Williams looks sharp with her new bob. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Over the years, Williams has seemed to be quite fond of her pixie cut, but in recent months, she seems to be growing it out. Just this May, for instance, she stepped out with a slightly longer pixie with bold bangs.

Williams looked chic this May while she was growing out her pixie cut. Mark Ralston / AFP-Getty Images

Now that she's growing her hair out, we'll be interested to see just how long she decides to keep it!

See Michelle Williams' hairstyles through the years:

Pretty in platinum

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The 38-year-old occasionally experiments with different shades of blond, and tried platinum on for size in 2017.

Beauty and the bangs

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Williams hasn't experimented with her hair length in quite some time, but she has flirted with fringe.

Pixie cut

Katy Winn / AP

While it was initially shocking when the actress cut her hair into a pixie, it's become her signature look over the years.

Updo queen

Steve Granitz / WireImage

When her hair was longer, Williams was a master of elegant updos.

Color chameleon

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

While she's mostly stayed loyal to her blond hue, the actress has occasionally switched things up, like when she rocked brunette locks in 2004.

Dawson's Creek days

Jim Spellman / WireImage

Williams was the blond bombshell on "Dawson's Creek," and often sported her hair long and bouncy.

Beautiful bob

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

In 1999, the young actress rocked her bob in messy waves at the Emmy Awards.